Elon Musk Confirms He's an OG Call of Duty Player in Viral Video

Elon Musk might be one of the richest people in the world, but don't think for a second that his vast wealth means that he's not also a gamer. Musk has been pretty forthcoming in the past about his love for video games and even shared his thoughts on last year's release of Cyberpunk 2077 when it first launched. Now, in a new viral video, Musk has made it known that he has been a fan of one of gaming's biggest franchises since the beginning.

Seen in a new video that was filmed when Musk was walking down the street, someone approached the Tesla CEO and asked him if he really was a gamer. "Yeah," Musk said in a deadpan tone, confirming that he too loves video games. The person filming the video then brought up that they like to play Call of Duty. In response, Musk said he also likes Call of Duty and has been playing the series since its inception. "I play Call of Duty too. I played all of the Call of Duty's from the original," he said. The person asking Musk these questions then said that they first started playing the games beginning with Call of Duty: World at War. Musk didn't have a whole lot to say back and simply sighed before saying, "Yeah, I started with the original Call of Duty."

To make it a bit more clear, this means that the earliest Musk could have been playing the Call of Duty series dates all the way back to 2003. This is when Infinity Ward and Activision released the first installment in the beloved franchise. Musk says he's played all of the mainline titles since that one, which means he clearly finds a way to set aside some time each year to check out each new entry. Considering how busy he surely is with his day-to-day life, that's pretty impressive for him to be able to stick with the series for so long.

