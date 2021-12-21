Call of Duty: Warzone Just Saved Christmas

Raven Software has saved Christmas with a new Call of Duty: Warzone update. Lately, many Call of Duty: Warzone players have been plagued by a recent addition, Krampus, who isn’t just annoyingly persistent, but quite powerful. That said, Raven Sofware has heard the complaints of the Call of Duty community. Krampus has been nerfed. How effective this nerf will be, remains to be seen.

Over on Twitter, Raven Software has revealed that Krampus will no longer eat as many bullets as he does as his health has been “reduced significantly” across every mode, respective of the squad size. The Krampus nerf doesn’t end here though. Raven Software also announced that Krampus will no longer spawn after the fouth circle. The cherry on top is this update is server-side, which means it doesn’t require a download from the player.

“Thank you so much. Everyone thought we were gonna be stuck with him the way he is until after Christmas,” reads one of the top replies to an official tweet from Raven Software sharing the news.

“Just remove him, my God. What is the point in keeping him? Just to not admit 100% it was a horrible idea,” reads another popular reply that is, obviously, less impressed and appreciative of the new update.

As always, we will keep you updated when and if any further changes are made to Krampus, but right now it looks like these will be the only changes made to the character until they are removed soon.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on Warzone and all things Call of Duty, click here.

