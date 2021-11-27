Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Removing Fan-Favorite Content

Call of Duty 2022 is reportedly Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a follow-up to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot. That said, much like 2019’s COD that made substantial changes and cuts from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, it looks like Infinity Ward is making some potentially controversial content decisions with its reimagining of MW2. While Infinity Ward and Activision have yet to confirm the rumors and reports that MW2 is next year’s installment, a wide range of reputable and reliable sources have been claiming as much, including COD leaker Ralph, who has been at the forefront of information on the game.

Taking to Twitter, Ralph relays word that fan-favorite weapons like the ACR will not be in the game as Infinity Ward is prepared to approach weapons like it did in Modern Warfare, which opted to not simply bring back all the MW guns players loved with a new coat of paint.

“Weapons like the fan-favorite, ‘ACR’, will not make a return in Modern Warfare II,” said Ralph. “Infinity Ward will approach Weapons comparatively to Modern Warfare (2019), where Weapons, like the AK47, could be modified into variants via Blueprints and Attachments.”

As you would expect, this report isn’t sitting all too well with many COD fans, all of whom are worried about the implications following what Infinity Ward did with Modern Warfare.

“Hopefully they don’t half-a** it like they did in Modern Warfare,” reads one reply to the report. “Like they added SCAR-PDW attachments but left out the 5.56 ammo conversion. There’s also literally no way to make a proper AKM/AK-74.”

“They need to stop with blueprints and f****g 50 million attachments and go back to basics that what made COD great in first place,” reads another reply.

While some players are already worried about the game based on this report, it’s important to remember all of this is unofficial and even if it’s wholly accurate it’s also subject to change. Reports by the source in question have been backed by other COD leakers in the past, but this one hasn’t. That said, Activision DMCA-ing their posts does suggest there’s something to their recent reports and leaks.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.