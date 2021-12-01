Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Warns of Issue With PS4 and Xbox One Versions

Call of Duty 2022 hasn’t been officially confirmed as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but according to almost every reliable Call of Duty leaker and insider, next year’s COD is going to be a follow-up to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which was a reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. In other words, the rumors are next year’s Call of Duty will be a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from Infinity Ward, and from the little we’ve heard through the grapevine, this is accurate. None of this has been confirmed though, and right now, we still don’t have any official information on the game, but we do have new details, courtesy of a prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider.

Over on Twitter, the leaker in question, Ralph, relayed word of some bad news for those on PS4 and Xbox One. While next year’s installment is reportedly planned for the last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, it will “substantially” lag behind the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. That said, while this is the plan at the moment, it could change, with some of those on the game hesitant to make such a big leap while both consoles remain challenging to buy.

“Modern Warfare II’s generational difference claimed to be ‘substantial’ in a bid by Activision to shift the player-base onto next-gen consoles,” said Ralph. “Removed features, intended for next-gen exclusivity, are still in limbo. As stock shortages remain a factor discouraging developers, and publishers alike to make that leap.”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, which should be taken with a grain of salt. As for the source, some of their previous reports have been collaborated by other Call of Duty leakers and insiders, suggesting they indeed have access to some level of information on the game, however, at the moment, many of their reports have yet to be validated and won’t be for some time.

At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward nor Activision nor anyone involved with either have commented on any of this. We don’t expect any implicated party to budge on this for a variety of reasons, but if any do, we will be sure to update the story with any and everything salient. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty, click here.