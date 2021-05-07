Call of Duty: Warzone May 7 Update Live, Patch Notes Reveal Big Weapon Nerfs

✖

On Friday morning, a brand new update was made to Call of Duty: Warzone, and it's one that's likely to get a very mixed reaction from players. This update focused mainly on weapons, nerfing the power of quite a few guns from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The patch notes for the update, which were posted to Raven Software's blog, were introduced by a note explaining how changes like these are made with the diversity of the game in mind. If some guns are easier to work with than others, it limits the different play styles that can actually win.

Weapons like the Streetsweeper and PPSh-41 were affected by the update, and that should come as no surprise. New weapons often have to be updated shortly after going live. They're usually more powerful than intended out of the gate.

The update went live on Friday morning, so all Warzone players should already see the changes reflected when they hop into the game this weekend.

You can check out the complete patch notes below.

GAMEPLAY Loot that spawns across both Verdansk and Rebirth Island has been adjusted as follows… Streetsweeper Common variant removed from ground loot Uncommon variant removed from ground loot Rare variant removed from Supply Boxes Epic variant removed from Supply Boxes Hauer 77 Common variant added to ground loot Uncommon variant added to ground loot Rare variant added to Supply Boxes The Streetsweeper’s wide availability fostered a dynamic where passive play was incentivized and rewarded. We do not think this type of play is particularly compelling for either party when players do not have the necessary tools in the early-game to effectively counter it.

BUG FIXES Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas. This is on top of the locations that we addressed last week. Fixed a bug causing Player models to initially load as low resolution at the start of a BR match. Fixed a bug with the Cold War AK-47, FARA 83, XM4, and RPD where they were having their ADS Move Speed and Firing Move Speeds decreased with the Tactical and SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stocks rather than increased.

WEAPONS Assault Rifles CR-56 AMAX Minimum Damage decreased from 32 to 31 (Warzone Only) With a great damage profile, locational multipliers, and manageable recoil, the CR-56 AMAX was able to reliably reach extreme TTKs at long-range. This change reduces its fastest minimum damage TTK by about 17% in addition to its slowest minimum damage TTK by an additional shot. Its fastest maximum damage TTK however, remains intact—which is a risk we feel is equal to the reward considering how unforgiving its rate of fire is and how many other weapons it has to contest with in the mid-range engagement space. The CR-56 AMAX is just a tad more dominant than we would like it to be and with this change, our aim is to widen the selection of viable long-range assault rifles. FARA 83 Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.35 Base ADS Move Speed decreased by 7% When combined with a mobility-based stock, the FARA 83 was capable of reaching exceedingly fast ADS firing speeds. We like how the FARA 83 plays, but it is a bit too versatile currently. As part of our efforts to increase the overall Time to Kill, we are reducing the FARA 83’s fastest TTK by 16.6% to compensate for its generous rate of fire and recoil control. Shotguns Streetsweeper Base Hip Spread increased Recoil increased slightly ADS speed reduced slightly While shotguns tend to have limited viability outside of early game, we find the Streetsweeper is a tad too effective given its rate of fire and ammo capacity when compared to other weapons of its class. This change will decrease its lethal range slightly, punish inaccurate sustained fire, and give a little more time to react. Submachine Guns Bullfrog Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 32 Maximum Damage Range increased by 11% Base Move Speed increased by 1% Sprint Out Speed increased by 13% The Bullfrog’s exceptional headshot multiplier has allowed it to reach one of the fastest TTKs in the game. While this change does not directly affect that multiplier, it does diminish its output. This change reduces the Bullfrog’s ability to consistently achieve extreme TTKs, while not removing it entirely. We felt it was too easy to consistently reduce the TTK to these ranges, so we are asking for a bit more accuracy in exchange for the Bullfrog’s attractive stat line. We are hesitant to label this an outright ‘nerf’ as we believe there is more value to a weapon than its damage alone. PPSh-41 Maximum Damage Range increased by 4% Open Bolt Delay decreased by 80% We would like to push SMGs in different and interesting directions to distinguish them from one another. Ideally, we are providing a myriad of options within each weapon category that are supplementary to a multitude of diverse playstyles. In that vein, we are going to push the PPSh-41’s identity in a way that continues to diversify it from its competition in meaningful ways. To us, the PPSh-41 is the quick to fire, high-capacity, short-to-mid range SMG. Not every weapon needs to have the highest TTK potential, but every weapon should at least feel viable and have a niche where it excels given a complementary playstyle.

ATTACHMENTS Barrels Combat Recon (Snipers) Bullet Velocity multiplier increased by 12% ADS Idle Sway multiplier decreased by 33.3% As we continue assess the place of Cold War snipers within Warzone, we realize there is much work to be done. In addition to improving the overall efficacy of these weapons and attachments, we will also be taking a close look at their optics. This includes addressing attachment pros where there are few, if any, use cases. In specific… we may see a Cold War equivalent to an immensely popular Modern Warfare sniper attachment very soon. Optics Axial Arms 3x (Cold War AK-47) Optic behavior improved Stocks Raider/KGB Skeletal Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers) ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 75% ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10% Raider/KGB Skeletal Stock (Submachine Guns) ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 50% ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10% SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers) ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 75% ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10% SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stock (Submachine Guns) ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 50% ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10% Tactical Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers) ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 75% Tactical Stock (Submachine Guns) ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 50%



What do you think of this latest update to Call of Duty: Warzone? Let us know in the comments!