New Epic Games Store Free Game Is One of the Highest Rated in 2016

One of the best perks of the Epic Games Store is the free games. Every week, the digital storefront brings some of the best previously released video games to its player base for free. In the past, players have received critically acclaimed titles like Deathloop, Two Point Hospital, and Grand Theft Auto V. For this week’s free EGS game, the company continues that trend with one of the highest rated games of 2016.

That game is none other than Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. Specifically, this is the Platinum Edition, which includes the base game, six DLC packs, and its two expansions, Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm. Typically, this version costs $79.99, so players taking advantage of EGS’s free game offer this week are saving a pretty penny. In order to redeem the free game, EGS users simply have to go to its store page, which can be found here, and hit the “Get” button on the right side of the screen. Then players just have to find it in their library and begin downloading the game to play.

The free Civilization VI: Platinum Edition offer on EGS won’t last long. Players can claim the game until July 24 at 11 AM ET. Once that time is over, the offer will no longer be available, and be replaced with a new free game.

When Civilization VI was first released in 2016, it was well received by critics. According to the review aggregate site Metacritic, it garnered an average review score of 88 across 84 critic reviews. As many games received similar averages, it puts the game within the top 20 highest rated games for that year.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Synopsis: “Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.”

Here is everything included in Civilization VI: Platinum Edition:

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Base Game)

Vikings Scenario Pack

Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack

Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack

Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Rise and Fall expansion

Gathering Storm expansion

Although Civilization VI was just added as EGS’s free game this week, we already know what the digital storefront will offer for its free deal next week. From July 24 to July 31, players will be able to redeem Legion TD 2, a tower defense game developed by AutoAttack Games.

Make sure to check back here for more EGS news and updates. Also, let us know your thoughts about this week’s free game in the comments section below.