Marvel Rivals Players Can Claim a Free Symbiote Skin Right Now

With Marvel Rivals Season 3 upon us, it’s symbiotes all the way down. Despite all those fun swimsuit skins, the story of Season 3 is all about the ruler of the symbiotes. Naturally, that means we’re getting symbiote skins for a variety of Marvel Rivals heroes. Several of these new Symbiote Skins are available as part of the Season 3 Battle Pass, including Symbiote Squirrel and Black Suit Spider-Man. But for a limited time, players can redeem a Symbiote Storm skin for free. Kind of.

The Symbiote Storm skin is the big final reward for the Milano Repair Logs event in Marvel Rivals. This event began on July 11th, but the final set of rewards wasn’t available until today. With the last set of missions unlocked, Marvel Rivals players can now snag their free Symbiote Storm skin. But, like prior free skins, it will require grinding through the missions first. Symbiote Storm is the final reward, which means you’ll need to work your way through every mission to snag the big prize.

‼️ FREE SYMBIOTE STORM SKIN NOW AVAILABLE



The final set of missions in the Milano Repair Logs seasonal event are out today, and players can now unlock their free Symbiote Storm skin.



The Milano Repair Logs event runs until the end of Season 3.0 on Friday, August 8th, at which… pic.twitter.com/zvWeQL6mmJ — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) July 17, 2025

Thankfully, you’ll have some time to make it happen. The Milano Repair Logs event runs through the end of Season 3. So, you can grind through the missions to unlock Symbiote Storm until August 8th. After the event ends, Symbiote Storm will be available for purchase for 1600 Units. So, if you want to skip the grind, you will be able to do so eventually. But for free-to-play Marvel Rivals players, completing those missions is the way to go to snag this stunning Storm skin for free.

How to Get the Free Symbiote Storm Skin in Marvel Rivals

To get the “free” skin, you’ll need to play enough Marvel Rivals to complete every mission in the Milano Repair Logs event. This event has 7 parts in total, each with three missions that players will need to complete. So, in total, players will need to work their way through 21 missions before they can snag the Symbiote Storm skin.

Missions vary, but generally involve things you’d be doing anyway while playing the game. These include dealing a certain amount of damage, defeating a certain number of enemies, racking up kill assists, and more. Most missions can be unlocked by playing Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice modes.

Though the free skin is the highlight, you will earn other rewards along the way as you complete the tasks. These include Chrono Tokens, Units, and Symbiote Storm-themed Sprays, Nameplates, and more. Only by completing every mission will you be able to unlock Symbiote Storm, so you’ll need to participate in a good number of matches between now and the end of the event.

Along with Storm, several other heroes have Symbiote Skins available or headed our way this season. Many of them are part of the Battle Pass, which involves a mix of grinding and in-game purchases to fully complete. In all, there’s plenty of opportunities to snag some Abyss-themed skins this season in Marvel Rivals.

