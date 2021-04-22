Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Trailer Reveals Verdansk '84

A new day is dawning in Call of Duty: Warzone. On Wednesday afternoon, the beloved Verdansk map was officially destroyed, leaving players waiting for the next iteration of the map to be revealed on Thursday afternoon. When The Destruction of Verdansk Part 2 arrives on Thursday, the first day of Season 3, players will be transported to a new version of Verdansk, one that is set back in the 1980s to coincide with the plot of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Ahead of the new map, Call of Duty has released a full, live-action trailer for the new experience. You can see many of the areas of Verdansk in their new forms, including the stadium, which is still being constructed in Verdansk '84. Check out the full trailer above!

If you recognize some of the faces in the new trailer, that's because it's filled with celebrities from the worlds of music, sports, and gaming. The trailer includes appearances from AJ Tracey, Dennis Schroder, Druski, Gunna, Jack Grealish, Jack Harlow, Michelle Viscusi, Mookie Betts, Nadeshot, Rocky No Hands, Saweetie, Swae Lee, and Young Thug.

At the time of the trailer's release, the new Verdansk map isn't playable just yet. The bombs went off at the end of The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1, with Part 2 scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 12 pm PT. There's no telling exactly what that event will be, but it will somehow transport players back to the old school version of Verdansk. The timeline of Warzone will now align with that of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In the Black Ops Cold War continuity, Adler was taken prisoner and the squad has tracked his location to the island of Verdansk, but his story takes place back in the 1980s. This means that the map will take on the look of that time period, and all of the weapons now found in the game will be from Black Ops Cold War. There will be an in-game event called "Hunt for Adler" at the start of Season 3, with several missions available as a way to acquire intel.

Are you looking forward to the new Verdansk? What do you think of this new trailer? Let us know in the comments!