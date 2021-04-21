Call of Duty: Warzone Event: Watch Verdansk Get Nuked

✖

The moment that Call of Duty: Warzone players have been waiting on for a while now finally happened: Verdansk has been nuked. The explosion that went off across the map happens as players are able to complete the event that’s going on now, though doing so has been easier said than done because of crashing lobbies. For those who haven’t been able to see it themselves, however, the outcome of the event has expectedly made its way online as players successfully reach the end of the Operation Rapid Sunder event.

If you’re one of the many who hasn’t been able to see the event’s conclusion, you can check it out below courtesy of the ModernWarzone Twitter account and Twitch streamer Drakota. After the player was turned into a zombie as Warzone players have been changed during the most recent parts of the lengthy event, the player finally got the event-ending cinematic. It featured a cutscene with alarms blaring the led up to the launch of a missile which resulted in an expectedly large explosion.

Though the ending of the event itself was hopefully the dramatic conclusion players had been hoping for, the aftereffects of the explosion going off might’ve left players wondering what’s next. Activision said whenever the event started that it could take up to two hours until it was finished which suggested there was some sort of schedule for players to adhere to.

What that schedule looks like is unknown since players who completed the event have as of now been kicked back to the lobby to do it all over again if they choose. It’s thought that something else will happen before the event’s official conclusion so that players can better understand the ramifications of this event, but we’ll have to wait and see what Activision has to say.

One thing that’s assumed, however, is that the map will look totally different once everything’s finished. Map locations across Verdansk were already crossed out all over the map’s overlay to suggest that players can just go ahead and forget about those points of interest, or at least the names of them. Season Three is scheduled to start late Wednesday night to unveil all the post-event changes, but hopefully we’ll know what’s coming before then whenever Activision explains more about what’s taken place on Verdansk.