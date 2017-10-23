Call Of Duty: WWII Will Take Up A Great Deal Of Space On PlayStation 4

At first glance, it sounded as if Call of Duty: WWII wouldn’t be that big a download, clocking in somewhere around 40GB. Mind you, that’s still big, but not as big as, say, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and its requirement for 90GB worth of space.

But a new product card has emerged that tells a different story – at least, on the PlayStation 4. Charlie Intel has reported that, according to the digital download redemption card (which is featured in the image below), the game will take up much more space than originally realized. Just how much space though?

Simple answer – 80GB. That’s almost the size of Infinite Warfare‘s 90GB, and dangerously close to the 100GB that both Halo 5: Guardians and Gears of War 4 have amassed since their respective launches.

The download size is pointed out in the Product Informaton section of the card, which also explains the number of players that can take part and so on.

Now, there is the possibility that the core game of Call of Duty: WWII doesn’t take up that much space, and will only go about 40GB or so at launch. It appears that the other space could possibly be allocation for forthcoming updates for the game (including one that’s expected when it initially launches – it seems to be a tradition for releases these days), as well as downloadable content that will be added via the Season Pass, including new multiplayer maps and Zombies maps, along with other content that has yet to be revealed. So the card could be stating the space that will eventually be needed in order to get the game to download.

Still, this may be a prime opportunity for some players to get on board with the idea of upgrading their internal hard drive, or setting up a good external hard drive to provide additional space for the PS4. They’re fairly easy to set up, and since most of the general base models only come with about 500GB of space, the more the merrier.

Call of Duty: WWII releases on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.