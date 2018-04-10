Call of Duty: WWII New Dunkirk Map Highlighted in New Video, ‘The War Machine’ Available Now for PS4

Earlier this month, the team over at Sledgehammer Games gave us a sneak peek at the new Egypt map coming to Call of Duty: WWII. Now, they’re back with a new briefings video, this time highlighting the northern French beach town known as Dunkirk … a place of resounding history and where Operation Dynamo went down. This is one of three new maps coming to the latest FPS, including the aforementioned Egypt and V2. If you’re on PlayStation 4, these are now available to you as part of The War Machine.

In addition to the new map, seen above, we also got a few tips and tricks from the developers themselves on how to maneuver and the best ways to utilize the most out of its design. But The War Machine doesn’t just come with three new maps, it also comes with new zombie goodness, a new mode, and more:

“Tensions escalate in DLC Pack 2 for Call of Duty: WWII – The War Machine. Join the Allies and stop the powerful Axis advance in three new Multiplayer maps that illustrate the might and global reach of the Nazi War Machine. Strike back and take part in the Allied invasion of Sicily in Operation Husky, the all new objective-based War Mode mission. Plus, experience the latest Nazi Zombies chapter: The Shadowed Throne.”

NEW WAR MODE MAP:

OPERATION HUSKY

Join the Allies in the invasion of Sicily, one of the major blows against the Nazi war machine. Under the cover of darkness, gather and transmit intel on sensitive enemy ports and then take to the skies in a fighter plane to protect bomber squadrons on their way to destroy the targets.

NEW ZOMBIES CHAPTER:

THE SHADOWED THRONE

The Shadowed Throne brings our heroes into the heart of Nazi Germany to confront a desperate and murderous regime. Berlin is burning, and Doktor Straub’s monstrous army is hellbent on purging his city of the Allied invaders. Join Marie, Drostan, Olivia, and Jefferson on their descent into madness in a city warped with terror, blood, and war, as Nazi Zombies step out from the shadows of history.

The latest DLC pack is available now for PlayStation 4 players, and will be making its way to Xbox One and PC platforms at a later date.