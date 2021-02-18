Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Reveals Massive New Outbreak Mode

✖

After quite a few rumors and rumblings, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has finally revealed the anticipated new Zombies game mode, Outbreak. Touted by many folks as the first "open world" version of Zombies, Outbreak takes place in the Ural Mountains of Russia, and it features a map much bigger than any in the series to this point. There are different locations, vehicles, weapons pickups, and so much more, as a group of four people try to take on a horde of the undead.

Outbreak continues the Dark Aether storyline that has been going on through both Zombies maps in Black Ops Cold War. There will be objectives to complete as you explore the mountains, but every game you play will probably feel different than the last. You can check out the first footage of Outbreak in the new Call of Duty trailer above!

This new Zombies mode will be made available with the Season 2 update that is coming to Black Ops Cold War on February 25th. Like all of the other maps and modes, Outbreak will be free to all players, so you won't need to purchase the Battle Pass to experience it.

Here's the official description of Outbreak:

"As Requiem continues to fall behind in the arms race against Omega Group, various regions in the Ural Mountains have recently become Dark Aether outbreak sites. With new opportunities to research the Dark Aether and advance Requiem’s agenda, it’s up to you and three fellow agents to complete the deadly experiments that few have survived.

"Continuing the Dark Aether story, Outbreak takes place across massive play spaces throughout the Ural Mountains, packed with new enemies, team objectives, player rewards, and intel to discover on foot, in vehicles, or by jump pads. Whether its hunting down elite enemies using a satellite tracker, escorting a Rover that detects dimensional portals, or holding out against zombies in a confined Dark Aether zone, agents of Requiem will need to complete these investigations before they can Exfil… or risk entering a Dark Aether portal to a new region for even more rewards."

What do you think of this new Zombies experience coming to Call of Duty this month? Let us know in the comments!