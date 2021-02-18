Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 Trailer Released

✖

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are finally coming to an end within the next week, which means Activision and Treyarch are finally ready to talk about what’s in store for Season 2. To kick off the lead-up until the start of Season 2, the trailer for the upcoming chapter of each Call of Duty game was revealed this afternoon giving players just a glimpse of what lies in wait.

The trailer, which can be viewed in the tweet down below, highlights a number of new features that will be rolling out across Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone a week from today. Some of the most notable additions include four new operators to play as in Warzone to go along with six new weapons that can be used to take down foes. On the Black Ops Cold War end of things, a number of new multiplayer maps are slated to roll out, some of which look to be based upon the war in Vietnam.

When one chapter ends... another begins. 🧟‍♂️ A massive, all-new Zombies experience.

👥 Four New Operators

🔫 Six New Weapons

🗺 New MP Maps

🚢... #Warzone Get ready for Season Two of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. Available on all platforms February 25th. pic.twitter.com/nPQebfO1HR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 18, 2021

Perhaps the most exciting addition for many though comes with the new Zombies game mode. Rather than being trapped in tight, close-knit quarters with zombies moving forward, a new mode called outbreak looks to take the fight against the undead on a much larger scale. Treyarch hasn’t revealed every detail of Outbreak in Black Ops Cold War just yet, but it’s said to be an experience that “takes place across massive play spaces throughout the Ural Mountains, packed with new enemies, team objectives, player rewards, and intel to discover on foot, in vehicles, or by jump pads.” To finish each mission, players will have to accomplish certain tasks in Outbreak all while trying to survive against the zombie hordes.

And while these cliff notes are merely the tip of the iceberg, Season 2 in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will offer so much more. A variety of game modes are set to come to Cold War over the course of the season while Verdansk in Warzone has received some new points of interest to explore. The most noteworthy of these new locales to venture to involves a tanker ship known as Vodianoy. The cargo of the ship is said to be “unknown” though, meaning that surprises are surely in store.

As a whole, Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are both slated to begin one week from today on February 25th. This new Season of content will also be available across all platforms for both games which includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.