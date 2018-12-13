Canceled Marvel MMO Images Pay Homage to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

✖

In case you somehow missed it, publisher Enad Global 7 recently announced that its unnamed Marvel MMO in development by Daybreak Games was canceled. First officially announced as in early development late last year, the project has now been scrapped with the resources allocated to it now moving to other projects. Following the announcement of its cancelation, some images from what appears to be the same Marvel MMO have surfaced online from one of the game's designers.

More specifically, designer Ramiro Galan, who has worked on a number of AAA video games in the past, shared a look at some "styles and screens" from the canceled Marvel MMO. "The emphasis was on rich and vibrant colors with stylistic tones that pays homage to Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse," shared Galan over on Instagram. "All design, 3D materials, lighting, and post process FX were done by me."

You can check out the images from the now-dead Marvel MMO, straight from Galan's Instagram, embedded below for yourself:

As Galan notes, the inspiration that was taken from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is fairly clear in the images from what appears to be character creation in the video game with an emphasis on cartoony, comic book-like graphics. It's unclear whether the mechanics of it all are definitive or if this was some kind of concept exploration, but it seems like players would have been able to choose one of several factions to join, X-Men, Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D., or Fantastic Four when creating a character. Players seemingly would have also been able to choose a superpower, name, and more.

"EG7 today announced it will be discontinuing the development of the Marvel project at Daybreak Games," the press release announced the cancelation of the Marvel MMO stated. "Based on the re-evaluation of the development risk profile, size of investment, and the long-term product portfolio strategy for the group, the board has decided to change the development priorities and reallocate resources within the group to focus on alternative long-term projects."

What do you think about the images from the now-canceled Marvel MMO? Is this something you would have liked to see the light of day?

[H/T VG247]