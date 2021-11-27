New Marvel MMO Game Is in Early Development

Over the past few years, Marvel has been greatly expanding its presence in the video game space. With titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Avengers, and this year’s release of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the company has shown that it wants to have a much larger focus on gaming than ever before in the coming years. Now, that focus seems to also include the addition of an MMO (massively multiplayer online) game that will be associated with the Marvel brand.

A mentioned in a new investor presentation from company Enad Global 7, it was said that an unannounced MMORPG associated with Marvel is currently in development. The project is said to be in the works at Dimensional Ink Studios, which is the studio that previously worked on DC Universe Online. Jack Emmert, who previously helmed both City of Heroes and DC Universe Online, is said to be the person in charge of this new MMO tied to Marvel. Other than these key details, though, not much else was offered up about what the game will have in store.

At this point in time, Enad Global 7 has classified this new Marvel MMO as a “longer-term” project within the company’s portfolio. And while it hasn’t talked about specific release windows or anything of the sort, it has clearly labeled this game as one that won’t release until well after 2022. With this all taken into account, it definitely sounds like the game is still very early on in its development.

For now, Marvel Games as a whole hasn’t officially confirmed that this MMO is even in the works, which makes the revelation of its existence a bit peculiar. Given how clearly this game is mentioned in Enad Global 7’s investor document, though, the publisher seems to have not left anything up for interpretation. Because of this, perhaps a formal reveal of its development will come about in the near future from Marvel.

