✖

The new Marvel MMO from Daybreak Games, the creators of fellow superhero MMO DC Universe Online, has been canceled. The game was never formally announced but was talked about in an investor presentation conducted by Enad Global 7. It's now been shuttered in a similarly subtle fashion with only a press release shared this week to confirmed that the project will no longer be worked on by Daybreak Games with resources instead diverted to other DC and Lord of the Rings games.

Given that the game was never really formally talked about nor was it shown off to the public, it's difficult to say exactly what it would've been like, but the term "Marvel MMO" tells you enough about the game to get an idea, especially if you're familiar with DC Universe Online. The DC game allows players to create their own superhero who would then fight with and alongside other established DC superheroes and villain. It's been around since 2011 and still gets updates with new content, though it seems EG7 felt the same treatment for Marvel wasn't worth pursuing at this time.

"EG7 today announced it will be discontinuing the development of the Marvel project at Daybreak Games," the press release said. "Based on the re-evaluation of the development risk profile, size of investment, and the long-term product portfolio strategy for the group, the board has decided to change the development priorities and reallocate resources within the group to focus on alternative long-term projects."

For those who do still play DC Universe Online or The Lord of the Rings Online, you're in luck. EG7 continued in its announcement to say that the funds allocated for the now canceled Marvel MMO will instead be diverted to those two games as well as future projects.

"The company had planned to invest more than SEK 500 million in the Marvel project over the next three years," the press release continued. "The company will now diversify this investment across multiple, smaller size projects within the group, including the previously announced major upgrades to The Lord of the Rings Online and DC Universe Online, and new game opportunities with our first party, original IPs."

Now that this game's been canceled, perhaps we'll see concept art and more info about its would-be plans shared online in the future, but for now, shelf any expectations you had for a Marvel MMO.