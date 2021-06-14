How to Watch the Capcom E3 2021 Showcase

✖

Today is the day! Capcom is officially set to host its E3 2021 showcase very soon, which was announced previously. Unlike other showcases over the past several days, Capcom has seemingly been fairly transparent about what it intends to show off during its presentation, but it is entirely possible that the company has something unexpected up its collective sleeves.

When Is the Capcom E3 2021 Showcase and How to Watch

The Capcom E3 2021 games showcase is officially set to kick off later today at 5:30PM ET/2:30PM PT. Contrary to a number of other publishers, Capcom has been pushing folks to the official E3 pages in order to watch the show. That's specifically Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. To be clear: these same channels will be broadcasting other panels and presentations both before and after, and the Capcom part specifically will likely be archived elsewhere like Capcom's official YouTube page and the like.

What to Expect at the Capcom E3 2021 Showcase

As previously announced, the Capcom E3 2021 showcase will include news about The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village. It seems fair to assume that the former two will largely be new details and footage considering the impending release dates for both while the latter, which have already released, will include information about further downloadable content (DLC) or expansions. There are plenty of possible wild cards that could make an appearance like the upcoming Resident Evil movie, live-action Netflix series, or Netflix anime series, but it seems safe to assume that whatever might show up will be relatively minor.

As noted above, Capcom's E3 2021 showcase presentation is set for later today, June 14th, at 5:30PM ET/2:30PM PT. E3 2021 itself is set to take place online from June 12th through June 15th. That includes streaming press conferences in addition to a four-day video stream. The live broadcast will be hosted by Greg Miller, Jacki Jing, and Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez and will include press conferences, game reveals and announcements, developer interviews, panels, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of E3 right here.

What do you think will show up today during Capcom's E3 2021 presentation? Are you hoping for a surprise announcement of some kind? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!