Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Announced

Capcom has finally revealed exactly when it will host its E3 2021 showcase, which previously just had a nebulous window of "June 14th" when the schedule for the event was first announced. According to the announcement, Capcom will share news about The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village on June 14th at 5:30PM ET/2:30PM PT. What exactly Capcom might announce during the showcase remains to be seen, but considering that both Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles are set to release in July 2021, it seems fair to assume that there will be plenty about both titles.

It's unclear from the announcement whether Capcom will also include entirely new titles in the showcase, but it wouldn't exactly be shocking either way. While some companies like Square Enix have made it clear that they will be revealing all-new titles during their E3 2021 presentations, others like Xbox and Bethesda have been a bit more cryptic beyond announcing a date and time. Capcom seems to have split the difference here this time around as the inclusion of Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village almost certainly means some sort of as-yet-unannounced downloadable content (DLC) will be revealed.

Join us for the Capcom showcase at #E32021 for news on our latest games lineup, including: 🗯 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

🥚 Monster Hunter Stories 2

🐉 Monster Hunter Rise

🏰 Resident Evil Village 📅 June 14 @ 2:30pm PDT pic.twitter.com/X1K882Ew8f — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 8, 2021

As noted above, Capcom's E3 2021 showcase presentation is set for June 14th at 5:30PM ET/2:30PM PT. E3 2021 itself is set to take place online from June 12th through June 15th. That includes streaming press conferences in addition to a four-day video stream. The live broadcast will be hosted by Greg Miller, Jacki Jing, and Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez and will include press conferences, game reveals and announcements, developer interviews, panels, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of E3 right here.

What do you think about Capcom's E3 2021 presentation plans? Do you think the company will keep a surprise up its sleeve?