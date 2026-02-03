Pragmata’s Unique “Hack Then Shoot” Combat Put My Skills to the Test (Preview)

Capcom first unveiled Pragmata back in 2020. The game, which introduces a brand-new sci-fi IP, was originally slated for 2022 before being pushed back a few times. Now, Pragmata is eyeing up an April 24th release date for this year, with plans to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Alongside the release date announcement, Capcom finally let players behind the curtain with a playable demo. But that demo only gives us a sense of how the game will run on PC, not console. Luckily, I recently had a chance to play Pragmata on the Switch 2.

Pragmata was playable at a recent Nintendo Switch 2 showcase, bringing the Sketchbook demo to the handheld console. I was able to check out how the game runs using both a docked and handheld system, and I continue to be impressed by what the Switch 2 can do with action games compared to the original Switch. And if your PC has specs that can’t handle Pragmata, you may also be wondering what the gameplay in that demo is like. I’m here to dig into what it was like to play Pragmata on Switch 2, and what you can expect from the game when it arrives this April.

Pragmata Looks Sharp & Runs Well on Switch 2

Image courtesy of Capcom

After so many years of rough third-party ports to the Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2 still has to earn gamers’ trust. I’ve played a few action games on the console, but many have been ports of older games like Tomb Raider or Final Fantasy 7 Remake. So, I was curious to see what I was in for when I sat down to check out Pragmata on Switch 2.

The demo throws you right into the game, so you get a look at Diana and Hugh up close and personal right away. And the graphics look solid on the Switch 2, bringing the strange science fiction world to life. Admittedly, Hugh is fully suited up throughout the demo, but Diana’s face and hair are on full display. And the details look pretty good, though the Switch 2 hasn’t quite figured out blonde hair (Cloud has a similar issue in Final Fantasy 7 Remake).

Pragmata features both exploration and combat in its demo, and both ran pretty smoothly. I didn’t notice lag when hopping around as Hugh or while engaged in combat. And given the fast-paced nature of that combat, that’s not too shabby. The demo was only roughly 15 minutes long, so there’s plenty more of Pragmata to see on Switch 2. But from my first impressions with the game, it’s going to be right at home on the Nintendo console.

Combat in Pragmata Put Me to the Test, So Get Ready If You Like a Challenge

Image courtesy of Capcom

The real selling point for Pragmata, aside from the fact that it’s a fresh sci-fi IP from Capcom, is its combat. The game’s Steam description boasts about its “unique hacking twist.” I got to try it out firsthand while playing on Switch 2, and I have to say, they were not kidding about it being a “combat system that engages both sides of your brain.” I’ve played my fair share of action RPGs and adventure games over the years, and I like to think my reflexes are pretty sharp. But Pragmata put them to the test.

Diana’s hacking abilities are used in and out of combat. As you explore, she can help you override systems and access new areas. But it’s in combat where this system really makes the game feel unique. Diana rides around on Hugh’s back, helping him fight off rogue robots. And that means you essentially have to control them simultaneously in combat.

Before you can deal damage using the various guns Hugh has access to, Diana must “hack” each enemy. This requires you to lock onto a target, then complete a mini-puzzle to hit a specific point. Only then will Hugh be able to deal damage to the enemy, often by aiming for a specific weak point. That means combat isn’t so simple as aim and shoot or hack and slash. The hacking grid is different every time, with potential boosts and pitfalls to snag as you guide your cursor to the final destination. It kept me on my toes in a way few games have.

I’ll be very curious to see what people make of Pragmata when it arrives in April. The demo gave me a taste for the combat, and it’s no laughing matter. But there were only a few hints at the game’s broader world and story, so it certainly left me wanting more. At any rate, I do feel pretty confident it’s going to work just fine on the Switch 2 for anyone who wants to play the game on their Nintendo console.

