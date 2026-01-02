Capcom Teases Return of One of its Oldest Series

Japanese games maker Capcom has teased the return of one of its oldest series. Founded in 1979, Capcom is one of the oldest companies in the video game industry. In its 47-year existence, it has delivered games and series such as Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Mega Man, Dino Crisis, Devil May Cry, Ace Attorney, Dragon’s Dogma, Dead Rising, and many more, especially when you dig into its dormant IP. One of its oldest and most classic IP, which isn’t dormant, but also isn’t as active as it used to be, is returning soon, and Capcom recently had a little tease for those anticipating this return.

More specifically, recently, Capcom producer Shingo Izumi had a little tease regarding Mega Man, which will celebrate its 40-year anniversary next year in 2027. As you may know, Capcom has already announced the release of Mega Man: Dual Override — aka Mega Man 12 — for the release of this anniversary. It sounds like Capcom has much more in store, though, which lines up with previous reports about the series’ future.

Good News Coming

“The Mega Man series will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2027,” said the Capcom producer to Famitsu. “I want to make this a year dedicated to preparing for this milestone. We will be focusing our efforts to bring fans good news, so I hope you’ll look forward to it. We appreciate your continued support of the Mega Man series in 2026 as well.”

As you can see, Izumi makes note of the Mega Man series in 2026, but as far as we know, there are no 2026 plans involving the series. Perhaps this is a signal that there is something, but it could just be more generic PR speak. Unfortunately, we do not know.

As noted, Mega Man is one of Capcom’s oldest series, dating all the way back to 1987. Capcom has older series, such as Commando, Vulgus, 1942, and a few more, but most of these older series have long been dormant and mostly forgotten. Mega Man, meanwhile, has remained relevant for almost four decades. It’s not as relevant as it used to be, like many classic video game series, hence why it’s been almost a decade since the last mainline installment, but Capcom appears happy with the series’ commercial performance.

