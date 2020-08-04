Cars Are Coming to Fortnite Later This Week

✖

Epic Games has announced that the Fortnite Joyride update will release on August 5th. The announcement came alongside a glimpse at the Whiplash car, sporting a different paintjob than the one seen in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 launch trailer. The image was accompanied by text that reads "It's not just a name. It's a warning." The publisher did not reveal additional details, but with just a few days to go until the update's release, Fortnite fans won't have to wait much longer to see what's in store! Readers can get a glimpse at the Whiplash in the Tweet below.

It’s not just a name. It’s a warning. Experience the #FortniteJoyRide Update on 8.5.2020 pic.twitter.com/fxgCgAMpYk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 3, 2020

The existence of cars in the game has been one of the worst kept secrets surrounding Fortnite. Fans got a glimpse at the vehicles in the aforementioned trailer, but leakers have been discussing the addition over the last few weeks. Previous rumors pointed towards a July 21st release date, but it seems that Epic Games may have pushed the release back.

Those previous leaks also indicated that the cars will have a spawn rate with a minimum of 0 and a maximum of 10 per lobby, with different cars having different tank capacities and health points. A Chrome Race limited time event will apparently arrive alongside this week's update. During the event, players will have to race to the finish line using any means necessary. While the August 5th release date is official, fans should bear in mind that the rest of this information has not been confirmed, as of this writing.

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact cars have on the game! The addition of choppas earlier this year had a pretty significant impact on player strategies, and it seems that cars could have an even bigger impact. Fans have been waiting for quite some time to see cars added to the game, so it seems many will be eager to give them a spin later this week.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for cars to arrive in Fortnite? Are you excited for August 5th? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

