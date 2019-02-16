Catherine: Full Body PS4 Release Date Revealed

Atlus has announced that Catherine: Fully Body will release in the Americas and Europe on September 3, via the PS4 and the PS4 only.

In addition to announcing a release date, Atlus has confirmed that the re-release of the last-gen game wil include both English and Japanese voice-overs.

For those that don’t know: Catherine is an action-adventure game that Atlus — the makers of the Persona series — released for PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2011. To date, the game has shipped over one million units, and, as you may know, has a bit of a cult-hit status.

As for the game itself, it’s pitched as being based around the themes of “juvenile adults.” And it was the game’s mature themes and original story that attracted some many players to it.

Catherine: Full Body isn’t just a simple re-release, but features brand-new cutscenes, animated cinematics, and entirely new branching story paths. It also includes the original voice cast, which includes prolific voice actor Troy Baker.

Anyway, September is still quite a ways off, so expect more media of this game before launch. In the meanwhile, you can read more about the title’s key features below, courtesy of Atlus.

A Full-Bodied Remaster: The captivating tale of 2011’s award-winning Catherine returns in Catherine: Full Body—bigger and better than before. Improved visuals and gameplay, brand-new music, enhanced multiplayer options, and much more await in this enticing new package.

From a Love Triangle to a Love Square: Explore brand-new branching story paths centering around the arrival of the mysterious amnesiac, Rin. Dozens of new cutscenes and animated cinematics have been added to delve even deeper into Vincent’s complicated present life, as well as his past.

Puzzling Puzzles – If You Desire: Looking for a challenge? ‘Arrange Mode’ adds complex linked blocks to once-familiar levels, requiring new techniques and strategies to conquer them. With the addition of this new mode, new difficulties, and a ton of new stages added to Stray Sheep’s ‘Rapunzel’ mini-game, Catherine: Full Body contains over 500 puzzles, over twice that of the original game!