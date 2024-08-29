New College Football 25 Update Released to Coincide With Week 1

A major new title update for EA Sports College Football 25 has today gone live across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Since its release this past month, EA Sports has slowly been releasing new patches for CFB 25 to improve the football sim based on feedback from players. Now, with the start of the actual college football season beginning today, EA has let loose one of its biggest updates yet for CFB 25.

The vast majority of this new College Football 25 update is aimed at adjustments tied to gameplay. Not only has EA fixed some lingering issues with pass blocking, defense, and spin moves, it has also added a slew of new formations. Other than this, additional changes have also hit Dynasty, Ultimate Team, and Road to Glory game modes. Lastly, Season 2 of Ultimate Team has also today kicked off in CFB 25, which means that a ton of new content has now become available to players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To get a look at everything that has been overhauled with this new update for College Football 25, you can view the full patch notes below.

College Football 25 August 29th Update Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY

New Switch Stick Delay option is available. This will be found in your game options menu. The options include: No Delay Slight Delay Large Delay Disable Switch Stick

Fixed an issue where players would receive a Speed Boost when using Custom Stems and Smart Routing. Dev Note: We will be working on an additional fix slated for the next title update which will result in further balancing.

Increased the responsiveness of the pass block slider for users and CPU.

Fixed an issue where defenders could slip through double teams without the appropriate animation.

General CPU play call and coach suggestion tuning across all modes. Dev Note: We will monitor feedback on this and make necessary changes in future title updates.

Decreased the times the CPU calls jet touch pass.

Increased the effectiveness of Pass Committing vs Trick Plays.

Increased the risk of Run Committing from Man Coverage.

Fixed an issue where players could continue to spin when using a conservative ball carrier coach adjustment.

Adjusted the AI Logic to significantly reduce the chances of receiving a roughing the kicker penalty on punts and field goals.

Increased the chance for Defensive Linemen to sniff out HB Screen plays

Added 11 new formations to teams’ playbooks including: Singleback Wing Slot Over (Uconn, Charlotte) Pistol Ace Double Wing (Ball State) Pistol Doubles Y Off Stack (Florida, Louisville, Illinois) Pistol Trips Over Y Off (Cincinnati) Pistol Full House Twins Over (NMSU, UNLV, Option, Spread Option) Pistol Strong Tight (Liberty, Louisville, UTEP, Rice, Kennesaw State) Pistol Bunch Open (Missouri) Pistol Ace Heavy Overload (Ball state) Pistol Wing Slot Over (Florida, Texas A&M, Michigan, Kennesaw State) Pistol Weak Slot Over (Texas A&M, Cincinnati) Pistol Strong Trips Over (Florida, Multiple, Cincinnati)

Added new Jet Sweep series plays under center for Utah, Bowling Green, Kentucky

Added more formations and plays to multiple teams’ playbooks, specifically empty and short-yardage formations (will continue through future title updates)

Changed default personnel for Liberty’s pistol formations to have 2 HBs instead of an HB and a TE/FB

DYNASTY

Enabled the ability to edit ratings for non NIL players and recruits.

Further Super Sim tuning to reduce completion percentages across the country, especially limiting quarterbacks completing more than 70% of their passes.

Introduced new AI Super Sim timing logic for in-game simming. Play time will now scale to the selected quarter length. Dev Note: This applies to Super Sim – Normal and Super Sim – Fast settings

Enabled Mass Subs for Online and Offline Dynasty games when playing against the AI. You will be able to sub in either your entire 2nd unit (if your starters are in) or your entire starting group (if your 2nd unit is in).

Further tuning of Awards systems.

Fixed an issue with the Stat Display for Returner of the Year.

Updated data for Kent State and Oklahoma State Coaching Staff Dev Note: You will be required to start a new Dynasty for the updated staff.

Fixed an issue where the Broken Vertebrae injury was incorrectly labeled as a Strained Back.

COLLEGE ULTIMATE TEAM

Player Upgrade & Refund animations are no longer misaligned.

Fixed an issue that was causing Milestone Progress to display incorrectly. You would see two different milestone totals at times depending on where in the Challenge Sequence you viewed.

Fixed an issue that was causing the filter drop down for ‘My Rank’ and ‘Top 100’ to remain on the screen after navigating away in Solo Battles.

Fixed a navigation issue on the Live Events tab that was giving users error messages after selecting ‘Objectives.

When viewing Team Chemistry on the Upgrade Tab of the Single Item Viewer, the required coin amount to unlock the Chem will be displayed. Previously, the amount was only shown on the confirmation popup.

Fixed an issue with Sets that gave users server errors after trying to add an Item Set.

‘Open Next Pack’ is now available during the Fantasy Pack Flow. Hopefully it’s a little quicker to open up some of those rewards from Season 1.

Cleaned up truncated text on various screens.

ROAD TO GLORY MODE

Gave players the ability to audible regardless of what position you are in when lined up on the field.

Re-tuned starting attributes for all HB archetypes, which includes an increase to speed, agility, change of direction, and stamina (to lower the times you get pulled from the game after a big run)

Re-tuned starting attributes for all CB archetypes, which includes an increase to speed, stamina, acceleration, and agility

PRESENTATION AND UI UPDATES

Introducing new uniforms for Arkansas State, UAB, Western Kentucky, Louisiana Monroe, Tennessee, ECU, West Virginia, UMass, Charlotte, Ohio State (jersey swoosh will only turn diamond when in playoff games), Colorado State, Minnesota

Updated uniform pieces for 2024 season: Charlotte, Cal, Tulsa, Miami (OH)

Included New NIL Players for multiple teams.

