LEGO 10323 Pac-Man Arcade Set Drops Tonight

The iconic Pac-Man video game was first released in Japan on May 22nd, 1980, and LEGO is celebrating its 43rd birthday with the 10323 Pac-Man Arcade set. Much like the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System that was released in 2020, the Pac-Man set will be a detailed, albeit non-functioning recreation a classic 80's gaming system. Expect a 2651-piece build with fun features like a 4-way joystick and an illuminating coin slot. Your first chance to own it will happen tonight, May 31st / June 1st, and all of the details you need can be found below.

Even though you can't actually play Pac-Man on this LEGO arcade cabinet, it does include interactive elements. As you'll see in the video below, turning a handle will activate a mechanical maze that simulates a classic Pac-Man ghost chase. There are also rotatable Pac-Man, Blinky, and Clyde figures. You can even open up the back to view how it all works.

Chomp your way back to the 80's with the new LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcade! Ready! Build! Play! pic.twitter.com/ZlvhV5KLVc — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 22, 2023

Additional features include an adjustable game score display and a small vignette of a minifigure playing Pac-Man that's hidden inside the cabinet.

The LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade Set will be available starting tonight May 31st / June 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET for VIPs here at LEGO.com priced at $269.99. It will be available to the general public at the same time on June 3rd / 4th. Note that VIP allotments tend to sell through quickly, so you'll want to be ready and waiting at launch time to get yours early. You can sign up to be a LEGO VIP right here. Note that Arcade1Up Pac-Man options are available here at Walmart if you would rather reserve your money for a functional cabinet.

Sven Franic, LEGO Designer had the following to say about the Pac-Man project: "A cultural icon for the past 40 years, it was a delight to bring PAC-MAN to brick life. We are always looking for new and exciting ways to bring classic gaming experiences to life. Our team of talented designers worked tirelessly to capture the essence of the beloved PAC-MAN arcade machine in brick form, from PAC-MAN himself to the colourful, maze-like environment he inhabits. Every detail was carefully considered and crafted, resulting in a one-of-a-kind LEGO creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter eggs – in true video game style. We are thrilled to share this incredible build with the world and cannot wait to see the joy it brings to fans of all ages."