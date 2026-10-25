Square Enix Trilogy Now Available on PS5 for $5

An entire Square Enix trilogy of games is now available on PS5 and PS4 for $5. That’s 3 games for $5. This means PS5 and PS4 users are paying less than $2 per game, and each game is a AAA Square Enix game. That said, this offer is not only limited to the PlayStation Store, but it is only available until November 5. After this, the 90 percent discount that makes the price point possible will expire, and the trilogy will return to being $50. As you would expect, this is the lowest price ever for the trio of games.

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Between now and November 5, and in addition to a $2 PS2 game, PS5 and PS4 users can pick up via the PlayStation Store Square Enix’s Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy. This features the following games: 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot, its 2015 follow-up Rise of the Tomb Raider, and the capstone of the trilogy, 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. These are also the latest Tomb Raider games outside of re-releases. Whether they are the best Tomb Raider games is certainly debatable. And they would likely lose this debate for most, but they are all individually some of the better action-adventure games of their respective years.

Below, you can read more about each of the three Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ games, and find trailers for each as well.

Tomb Raider

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Tomb Raider rebooted the series in 2013 with a grittier and more realistic Lara Croft, which was slightly contentious at the time. This included a new voice actress for the iconic female video game protagonist in the form of Camilla Luddington. That said, generally the reboot was received well, as evidenced by its 86 on Metacritic.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

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Rise of the Tomb Raider followed in 2015 and received the same Metacritic score. It’s very much the same game as its predecessor with different dressing and a more capable, confident, and determined Lara Croft.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

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Then the Survivor trilogy came to an end in 2018 with the release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which released to a Metacritic score ranging from 75 to 82. In other words, the consistency in quality of the first two games stumbled. It is in this game we see the most different Lara Croft than we had seen up until this point and ever. She’s darker and more ruthless. Some liked this; others hated it.

To put it into context, how much PlayStation fans enjoy this particular Square Enix trilogy, it has over 6,000 user reviews with a 4.71 out of 5-star rating. This is the result of 83% of user reviews rating the game a perfect 5/5. Meanwhile, 4/5 has an 11% share of the user reviews. 1-3 has only a 6% of the share.