Remake of One of the Best PS2 Exclusive Games Now Available on PS5 for $5

A remake of one of the best PS2 games, an exclusive to the second Sony console, is now available on PS5 and PS4 via the PlayStation Store for $5. This price point is specifically available until November 5 and is exclusive to the PS Store. This is the lowest price the PlayStation classic has ever been, and is the result of a 75% discount. And considering the remake has been available on the digital Sony storefront since 2018, there’s no reason to assume it’s going to be made cheaper than this anytime soon. After all, this is the lowest price it has ever been in eight years.

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The PS2 game in question is an action-adventure game released in 2005 by Sony Computer Entertainment Japan, led by legendary game director Fumito Ueda. This game is Shadow of the Colossus. Ueda has a few noteworthy games under his belt, including the 2001 game Ico and 2016’s The Last Guardian. That said, Shadow of the Colossus is his best-known work to date and his best game to date. It’s his magnum opus, and one of the best games of all time.

To this end, when Shadow of the Colossus was released in 2005, it received a 91 on Metacritic and a boatload of awards. In 2018, it got a remake from Bluepoint Games, which has since been closed by Sony. Before it was closed, though, it made its name on this remake, which released with the same exact Metacritic score and is widely considered one of the great remakes of its generation. Meanwhile, for those who already own this remake, there is a very similar deal for a 2007 PS2 remake, which has been discounted to $2 on the PlayStation Store.

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A Short But Unforgettable Game

For those unfamiliar with this PS2 classic, it is an action-adventure game that puts players in the shoes of an adventurer armed with only a sword and a bow in ancient lands where gigantic beasts roam and rule. You need to take down these beasts and unlock their mythical power of revival to resurrect a loved one.

Those who decide to travel back in time to a different era to experience a legendary game should expect about 7 to 10 hours of playtime, though completionists will need closer to 30 hours of game. This is up to 6 hours of content per dollar. Meanwhile, the game doesn’t have much replay value, but for most, a single playthrough is enough to make a lifetime impression.

For those looking for something more modern to play next, right now the PlayStation Store has an entire trilogy of Square Enix games available for $5 in what may be the best deal on the PlayStation Store right now.