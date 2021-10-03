Choo-Choo Charles Is an Upcoming Horror Game Where an Evil Train Is the Villain

Well, here’s a video game idea that you surely haven’t heard of before. Developer Two Star Games has recently revealed Choo-Choo Charles, which is an upcoming horror title where the main villain is a train. This titular train, which is named Charles, comes boasting a vicious set of teeth and crawls around on spider-like legs. Armed with a train of their own and a machine gun, players are tasked with taking down Charles as he chases them across a wide-ranging island.

Two Star Games revealed its first look at Choo-Choo Charles this month to coincide with the start of spooky season, and the decision was to great effect. The game’s reveal trailer, which you can find in the accompany tweet below, immediately became wildly popular from those who watched it on Twitter. As of this writing, the initial trailer for Choo-Choo Charles has essentially gone viral and boasts well over 15,000 retweets and nearly 60,000 likes. The debut video has also been watched over a million times in under three days.

“In Choo-Choo Charles you’re given the task of eradicating a monster known by the locals as ‘Charles’. Nobody knows where he came from, but they know why; to eat the flesh of puny humans,” explains the Steam description for the game. “You have a small yellow train, with a map, mounted machine gun, and an exquisite collection of bobble-heads on the dashboard. You’ll use this train to get from place to place, while you complete missions for the townspeople, or loot scraps from around the island. Over time you’ll use your scraps to upgrade your train’s speed, armor, and damage. You’ll grow your arsenal, and (hopefully) become an unstoppable force, ready to take on the great and mighty Charles.”

At this point in time, Choo-Choo Charles still doesn’t have a release date, but it’s slated to launch at some point within the second quarter of 2022. When it does launch, it will only be arriving on PC, at least for the time being.

What do you think about this wacky idea for a new horror game? Are you going to look to give Choo-Choo Charles a shot for yourself when it releases next year? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.