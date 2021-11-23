Chrono Cross Remake Reportedly in Development

A remake of the classic RPG Chrono Cross is said to be in development. While publisher Square Enix has yet to confirm that this news is official just yet, the game’s revival on new hardware is said to be coming about after a litany of different leaks and teases over the past months. Additionally, one well-regarded insider has come forward and has shared new details about what he has heard about the project so far.

In a recent episode of the XboxEra Podcast, host Nick Baker revealed that he has heard Chrono Cross is coming back in the form of a new remaster. Baker said that he had been teasing the project’s existence on social media in recent weeks, but also acknowledged that the game itself was also mentioned in a database leak from Nvidia a few months back. As such, rumors have already been swirling about this title for quite some time.

Baker went on to share that he has heard that Chrono Cross will end up being released for multiple platforms whenever it does launch. While the original game only came to the first PlayStation console, Baker estimates that this remaster could come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A launch for Xbox consoles is currently said to be up in the air.

Just last month, an Irish musician named Ava teased that they were in the midst of working on a remake of a beloved PlayStation game from the past. Based on what we now know, this tease was seemingly in reference to this new iteration of Chrono Cross. Ava went on to say that the game would be revealed closer to Christmas, which makes it seem likely that this remaster/remake could be formally unveiled in the coming weeks at The Game Awards.

Assuming that this remaster of Chrono Cross is real, how do you feel about seeing the beloved JRPG finally make a return? Share your impressions and thoughts with me either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

