Final Fantasy's Pixel Remasters Have Sold Very Well

Last month, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters finally arrived on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 after fans had spent years begging for a console release. It appears that Square Enix was right to listen to fans, as the company announced today that the games have collectively sold more than two million units across PC, consoles, and mobile. The company did not offer any kind of breakdown about these sales figures, other than that it includes both physical and digital releases. Either way, it's an impressive number, and it shows the love fans still have for classic games in the series!

The news was shared via the official Final Fantasy Twitter account. The Tweet can be found embedded below.

We're delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold over two million copies of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series across Steam, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile!



Thank you all for joining us. If you haven't, then now is the perfect time. pic.twitter.com/ePvuEMa6mR — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) May 2, 2023

While the news is positive for Square Enix, responses to the Tweet above have been highly negative. A lot of fans remain frustrated with the publisher over the physical release containing all six Pixel Remasters. North American pre-orders for the collection were offered in extremely limited quantities and went up in the middle of a Saturday night, before quickly selling out. Once the collection actually did release, copies quickly hit the secondary market, where they've been selling for hundreds over their original asking price. Fortunately for Nintendo Switch fans, the Japanese version of the collection is available for a much more reasonable price from import sites like Play-Asia. However, PlayStation fans that prefer physical releases are out of luck.

One advantage of the digital releases is that Final Fantasy fans can pick and choose which games they'd like! The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters comprise the first six games in the series, and can be purchased separately on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. Some of these games have aged a bit better than others, and Final Fantasy VI remains one of the most beloved entries in the franchise. It would be interesting to see if that game in particular has sold better than the rest, but unless Square Enix decides to offer a further breakdown of sales, we'll just have to speculate!

