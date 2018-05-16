Chrono Trigger Gets Surprise PC Update

Back in February, Square Enix shocked the Steam community with a surprise release of its classic role-playing game Chrono Trigger for PC. But that surprise soon turned to anger when fans realized it was a port of the mobile game, with a number of flaws to boot.

Since that time the publisher has been trying to remedy the matter with a number of fixes. Today it continued that effort with yet another patch for the Steam version of the game — and it’s slowly looking like it’s becoming the game we wanted in the first place. Whew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new Steam community post, the publisher outlined what’s been tinkered with in the latest patch, which is available now. There are a number of improvements across the board including an interface change that fans are sure to love.

A new battle user interface (UI) has been added based on the look and feel of the original CHRONO TRIGGER.

An option has been added to select between the UI optimised for controller/keyboard mentioned above, and the current UI optimised for mouse & touch panels. This option appears in “settings” in the main menu.

The game can now be paused during battle by using the pause button on controller, or the Space bar on the keyboard.

Adjusted the look of playable characters on the world map to be more in-line with the original version of CHRONO TRIGGER.

The resolution of animated cut-scenes has been improved.

The display area of animated cut-scenes has been increased.

Fixed instances where the game slowed down during certain scenes.

The Korean font has been updated.

Other small bugs are fixed.

Square Enix also included a couple of screenshots showing the new interface in action — and it looks pretty good. You can see one below.

But the publisher isn’t done yet as it has already outlined plans for yet another patch next month. “Finally, we’re aiming to release another update to CHRONO TRIGGER in early June this year which will continue to tweak the UI outside of battle, please keep your eyes on the CHRONO TRIGGER Steam page for more details!” Square Enix noted.

The game is currently available on the Steam service for just $14.99; and judging by how these updates are taking effect, they’re making the game a little more worthwhile. By June we should see these updates applied in full and then fans of the series will truly be in for a treat.

Chrono Trigger is also available on PlayStation 3 and PS Vita as a digital title. No word yet on a PS4 version yet but E3 is just around the corner.