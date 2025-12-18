New Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Update Nerfs the Game’s Toughest DLC “Boss”

Hot off the heels of winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards this past week, developer Sandfall Interactive released a major new update for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that contained free DLC for all players. This patch notably added a new area to the game that featured some of the most challenging bosses in all of Expedition 33. Now, only one week after this DLC went live, Sandfall Interactive is already nerfing what it is jokingly calling the most difficult “boss” that is featured in this expansion content.

As of today, update version 1.5.1 for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has rolled out across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While this patch is a bit on the smaller side, it comes with some important fixes for issues that players have been running into since diving into the game’s new DLC. Some of these errors were tied to gameplay, while others were related to audio and specific localizations.

Perhaps the biggest adjustment that has been made, though, is to the red lifebuoy found in Verso’s Drafts. This object is one that players were required to jump off of a diving board and fall through in one of the secondary quests found in this new area. However, based on the placement of the red lifebuoy in this section, players were having a ton of trouble completing this task (hence Sandfall referring to it as the “hardest boss” in the DLC). Now, the lifebuoy has been shifted just a bit to make this quest a bit easier to do.

To get a look at everything that has been tweaked with this new Expedition 33 update today, you can view the full patch notes courtesy of Sandall Interactive below.

Gameplay

Fixed Monoco’s weapon “Cannaro” being unobtainable from Chromatic Machinapieds Players who already defeated the boss will automatically receive the weapon in their inventory, unless they started a NG+(+) after that

Fixed Esquim not applying Mark to all enemies when a skill had 0 hits.

Fixed a targeting issue caused by using a Recoat item followed by ‘Retry Battle’, which resulted in the player being unable to target the middle enemy or character.

Fixed a soft-lock when attempting to load a save without hovering any slot while backup saves were displayed.

Fixed upgrade of the weapons to level 34 when spamming Upgrade weapon and change character buttons Level 34 weapons have been reverted back to level 33

Fixed character being able to use other characters’ weapon when quickly switching weapon tabs after changing weapon

Environment

Nerfed the hardest boss in Verso’s Drafts (red lifebuoy) by moving it slightly to make a quest easier.

Fixed various environment issues (collisions, misplaced assets, missing or incorrect footsteps SFX) across Verso’s Drafts, the World Map, and other levels.

Audio & Music

Improved environmental ambiances and spatial audio for better immersion in Verso’s Drafts

Enhanced audio mixes for select characters, combos, and finishers

Multiple audio & music issues were resolved, including: Missing music after defeating new Endless Tower bosses. Missing subtitle line for Sciel in one of the new cinematics. Missing Barbapapa status effect SFX when receiving a second stack. Missing some SFX for Licorne enemy in Verso’s Drafts. Missing SFX for Paint Cage explosions in Verso’s Drafts. Music and SFX not pausing when opening pause menu during cinematic sequence with slow motion enabled, resulting in audio desynchronization for the remainder of the cinematic sequence



Localization

Fixed various localization issues, including: