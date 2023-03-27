Clank! Legacy 2 Announced

Dire Wolf has announced plans to launch a second Clank! Legacy game. The new game is titled Clank! Legacy 2: Acquisitions Incorporated – Darkest Magic and continues the Acquisitions Incorporated theme from the first game. Like the previous Clank! Legacy game, the game will grow and evolve over time, with decisions made during each play session permanently affecting the game. While the first Clank! Legacy was a purely cooperative game, Clank! Legacy 2 will have an optional PvP mode to allow players to betray their fellow adventurers in order to move up the corporate ladder. You can check out a teaser for the game in the video below:

Clank! is a popular deckbuilding board game in which players use their cards to explore a dungeon and grab as many treasures as they can before they raise the ire of their dragon. Some cards generate resources that can be used to spend to purchase more cards, while other cards generate Clank, a resource that eventually gets placed into a blind bag and then pulled out to damage a character. The more Clank a player generates, the more likely they are that they'll take damage the next time the dragon attacks.

The Clank! Legacy games use Acquisitions Incorporated, a famed corporate adventuring group created by Penny Arcade, as the theme for the game. The Acquisitions Incorporated storyline syncs well with the general tongue-in-cheek tone of the core games without being too lore dependent. You don't need to know much about Acquisitions Incorporated to enjoy the first Clank! Legacy, as the game explains everything you need to know about the characters and world of the game.

A Kickstarter for Clank! Legacy 2: Acquisitions Incorporated – Darkest Magic will launch in May.