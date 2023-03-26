Bad Batch Announced for Star Wars: Legion

The elite clone troopers of the Bad Batch are coming to Star Wars: Legion. Today, Atomic Mass Games announced that characters from Star Wars: The Bad Batch would be coming to Star Wars: Legion in the future, although this would likely be a late 2023/early 2024 announcement. Clone Force 99 will be a split affiliation strike team that can be used in either Rebel Alliance or the Grand Army of the Republic. The set will include all of the Bad Batch as well as Omega. Expect additional information to be announced about the release over the next few months.

Additionally, Star Wars: Legion announced that they would also be releasing a Geonosian Battle Force and a pair of Inquisitors (Seventh Sister and Fifth Brother) along with the previously announced Ewok Battleforce. No timeline was announced for any of the new Star Wars: Legion projects. Given that the Ewoks were first announced in 2022 and still haven't been officially released, new figures are likely a long way out for the game.

Star Wars: Legion is a miniatures skirmish game in which players build armies based around different Star Wars factions. Armies contain a mix of generic units and special operatives, the latter of whom are significantly more powerful. There are a total of four armies – the Rebel Alliance, the Galactic Empire, the Grand Army of the Republic, the Separatist Alliance. Last year, Star Wars: Legion announced a fifth army – the Shadow Collective, which consists of mercenary forces that can also be used in multiple army builds.

More Star Wars: Legion characters and Strike Force characters will likely be announced on Star Wars Day on May 4th. Fans of the game can look towards Atomic Mass Games' Twitter and Facebook accounts for more details as they become available.