Classic 90s Shooter Returning With New Remaster This Year

A cult-classic first-person shooter that launched in the late 1990s is set to return with a new remaster later in 2026. Over the past few years, some of the most important shooters from the early days of the genre have started getting remastered for modern platforms. This has led to re-releases for titles like Hexen, Quake 2, and System Shock, among a handful of others. Now, this trend will be continuing once again this year with a remaster that has been in the works for quite a long time.

As of this week, Nightdive Studio announced that its remaster of Sin, dubbed Sin Reloaded, will release this year across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Originally released in 1998, Sin was an FPS from Activision that put players in control of the character John Blade as they shoot their way through a futuristic city. Sin didn’t end up being hugely popular at the time of its release, but the game ended up being quite well-received by those who did play it. As a result, it has become a cult-classic over time that is still looked back upon fondly.

“Enter a near-future dystopian world as security consultant Colonel John R. Blade as you take on the seductively evil Doctor Elexis Sinclaire,” says the game’s synopsis. “When Elexis, the CEO of SinTEK Industries, begins injecting the streets with a DNA-altering drug, it’s time to reassess the laws of morality. As Blade, you’ve made a religion out of fighting crime. Now you’re going to make Elexis pay for her sins by taking on her unholy army of genetically-engineered mutants.”

When it comes to this new version of Sin, Nightdive says that Reloaded will be able to run at up to 4K resolution with a performance reaching 144fps. Controls have also been modernized, as have some of the visuals in the game’s world. Sin Reloaded will also come with all of the content from the Wages of Sin mission pack, making this a complete version of the game.

This Remaster Is a Long Time Coming

If this announcement of Sin Reloaded sounds familiar to you, that’s because the game was first unveiled many years ago. All the way back in 2020, Nightdive announced its plans for Sin Reloaded with the intention to release this remaster in 2021. However, development on Sin Reloaded eventually ended up changing hands, which led to its creation being paused for a brief time. After such a prolonged silence, Nightdive has finally returned to the game and is ready to release it in the months ahead.

Whether or not Sin Reloaded ends up becoming popular enough for something entirely new to happen with the property remains to be seen. If nothing else, though, it’s great to see that this project that once seemed unlikely to ever release will now see the light of day after such a long wait.

