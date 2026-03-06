Amazon Prime Subscribers Can Get These 13 PC Games for Free in March 2026

Amazon has revealed the next wave of free video games on PC that Prime members will be able to get throughout the month of March 2026. For years at this point, Amazon has added various games, both big and small, to what was formerly its Prime Gaming service. While this program has since been rebranded, Amazon hasn’t ever stopped when it comes to giving out free titles on a monthly cadence, with March’s lineup slated to be a bit more extensive than normal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting now, Amazon Prime subscribers can access a group of 13 games that will roll out over the course of March. Amazon has kicked off this new rotation by adding the Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot to the service. It will be joined in the weeks ahead by other major titles like Total War: Rome II, Rebel Galaxy, and Total War: Three Kingdoms. All of these games will remain on Prime Gaming past March and are available to download across various PC platforms.

Here’s the full slate of games that Amazon is giving away in March 2026, along with their arrival dates and platforms of availability:

Available Now

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot – Epic Games Store

Tattoo Tycoon – Epic Games Store

Siege of Avalon – GOG

March 12th

Total War: Rome II – Emperor Edition – Epic Games Store

Turmoil – Epic Games Store

Veil of Darkness – GOG

Mahokenshi – The Samurai Deckbuilder – GOG

March 19th

Sir Questionnaire – GOG

Rebel Galaxy – GOG

March 26th

Total War: Three Kingdoms – Epic Games Store

Chimp Quest: Spirit Isle – Legacy Games

Phantasie Memorial Set – GOG

Deep Sky Derelicts – Amazon Games App

If you’ve somehow never claimed any of these games from Amazon before, it’s worth stressing that you get to keep them for good. These titles aren’t simply ones that are accessible in March alone and will soon after vanish. Instead, these will remain in your digital library forever, which will allow you to access them at any point in the future. With this in mind, it’s always worth grabbing all of these Prime freebies if you can. Even if you don’t plan on playing some of the games that are being handed out right now, that could certainly change down the road.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!