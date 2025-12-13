Classic NES Game Coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch (With Limited Time Pre-Orders)

A classic game released on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987 is making a modern-day comeback on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Fans of retro games love it when something old that they loved is made new again, and it continues to happen with the release of classic games. There are even new versions of old systems so players can relive their glory days from the 1980s and ‘90s, playing the titles they grew up with decades after their release. It’s happening again soon, and it’s all thanks to a little movie that came out in 1975.

The original Jaws from the NES, released more than a decade after the hit movie dominated the Summer of ‘75 and ushered in the era of Summer Blockbusters, is being re-released. LJN published the original game for the NES, and while it’s closely associated with the themes from Jaws, it’s one of those games that players either love or hate. Regardless, it’s coming back, and Limited Run Games is releasing it in two physical editions available for pre-order on December 19, 2025. The game is being re-released to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Jaws‘ cinematic debut.

Jaws Is Coming Back on Modern Consoles

Image courtesy of LJN

Limited Run Games has developed the game for the Nintendo Switch and PS5, with a release set for January 18, 2026. The publisher posted a limited-time pre-order page on its website with the following description: “Quick, grab your weapons, pack your explosives, and check your maps. It’s out there … you know it … and it’s coming for you. This is serious! This is the ultimate Jaws challenge, because this time it’s not over until only one of you is left alive.” There is a Standard Edition for $34.99 and a Bigger Boat Edition for $99.99, which includes a bunch of extras.

Like nails on a chalkboard, everyone listen up!



The Jaws game is BACK and coming for your PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.



This love letter to the iconic film brings a collection of editions just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Steven Spielberg film.… pic.twitter.com/TLGpaWz5oM — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) December 10, 2025

The re-release of Jaws is one of many efforts made by a variety of companies to capitalize on the original Summer Blockbuster’s 50th anniversary. These included re-releases of the film in IMAX theaters, a special introduction recorded by director Steven Spielberg, an all-new documentary, and numerous fan-focused events. The game takes thematic cues from the movie and its setting, but is an entirely different story. It features bonus games, world events, and a scoring system that rewards players for completing various tasks. It was praised and criticized upon release, as some loved its graphics and gameplay, while others found it lacking.

Jaws is a challenging game to beat, which isn’t unusual for the NES. The re-release appears to be a complete transfer of the game to modern systems, though it’s unclear if any changes or additions have been made. That seems unlikely given the promotional material Limited Run Games has released, so fans of the original should get the same experience they had back in the ‘80s on the PS5 or Switch. Pre-orders open on December 19, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time. Be sure to grab yourself a copy before they’re all gone, or you’ll have to dust off your NES, blow like crazy onto the cartridge, and give it a shot.

