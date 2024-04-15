Cliff Bleszinski's LawBreakers Is Making a Comeback Thanks to Fans

Back in 2017, Gears of War lead designer Cliff Bleszinski and his team at Boss Key Productions launched a first-person hero shooter called LawBreakers. The game performed solidly among critics but was unable to bring in enough players to keep the lights on. After trying to pivot to the battle royale genre with Radical Heights, Boss Key closed its doors and LawBreakers went dark for good. However, over the last year, Bleszinski has been teasing that LawBreakers might make a comeback, and that has finally materialized in the form of a fan reboot.

LawBreakers Fan Project Revealed

While this isn't an official release from Boss Key or LawBreakers' original publisher Nexon, the project was shared by Cliff Bleszinski on his Twitter late last week. There, he linked to the official Discord, which you can join if you'd like to get updates on the future of the project. From glancing through it, it appears that the team behind the RELB project has been working on this since 2022. They recently held the first successful public playtests, though it's important to remember that his project is still very much "a work in progress."

In fact, the LawBreakers' project held its most recent playtest the weekend of this writing. Everything seems to have worked well, which is a good sign for the future of the fan project. Earlier today, Bleszinskis came back to the original thread to share the team's new website where players can download the game and use the installation guide to get it up and running. It's pretty barebones at this point, but the important info is there if you're interested in hopping back into LawBreakers' brand of hero shooter.

What's Cliff Bleszinski Working On?

With the success of this fan resurrection, you might be wondering if Bleszinski has something cooking for his next project. However, after Boss Key shut down, Bleszinski spread his creative wings and took on several non-video game projects. He was an investor and co-producer for both Hadestown and a revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. Then, he left the stage behind to work on his 2022 memoir Control Freak: My Epic Adventure Making Video Games.

Bleszinski's most recent project is a comic book series called Scrapper, which is described as "Blade Runner-style action mixe[d] with big emotions as stray dog Scrapper and his buddy Tank fight for justice against the totalitarian forces of a post-apocalyptic domed city." The hardcover version of the comic book is due later this month. All of that doesn't mean Bleszinski won't ever get back into making games, but he is definitely not lacking for projects to work on these days.