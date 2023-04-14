LawBreakers News Teased by Creator Cliff Bleszinski

LawBreakers, the defunct game from Gears of War lead Cliff Bleszinski, just might be making a comeback in some form or another. Bleszinski tweeted about the multiplayer game from 2017 this week and said that he'd just recently received a message from his lawyer that had something to do with the game. What that message pertained to wasn't said, but Bleszinski asked followers to "stay tuned" for more, and people are already hoping that this means they'll get to play LawBreakers once more.

Bleszinski's tweet about LawBreakers was shared on Thursday with followers immediately speculating on what might happen in regards to the game. The game developer who worked on titles like Unreal Tournament, the Gears of War games, Bulletstorm, and more didn't share any other details in the initial tweet but shared more thoughts on the overall LawBreakers situation in follow-up tweets.

In a thread, he said it "confuses the hell" out of him how people were seemingly in support of any kind of potential return now after they were "rooting for the game to fail."

Just got a text from my lawyer about...



LawBreakers.



Stay tuned. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 13, 2023

"Like, the team worked their ASSES off on it," Bleszinski said. "I relocated many people from other parts of the world for it and the internet was like HAR HAR IT DOESN'T HAVE ENOUGH PLAYERS. Meanwhile, studio craters and I have to deal with a year of crippling depression out of guilt."

LawBreakers was shut down in 2018 around a year after the game first launched. A first-person shooter with an emphasis on low-gravity movement, LawBreakers failed to attract enough players at launch to sustain the game, and it eventually went free-to-play before shutting down entirely leaving it unplayable since it was geared solely towards multiplayer. The game had its own issues to account for, but it's also worth pointing out that Fortnite's battle royale mode released within months of the game which certainly didn't do LawBreakers any favors.

The battle royale game Radical Heights followed LawBreakers but was ultimately cancelled, too, with Bleszinski's studio Boss Key Productions eventually shutting down as well. It's unclear what'll happen -- if anything -- with LawBreakers right now, but Bleszinski will hopefully have more to share soon.