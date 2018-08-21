Gaming

Lawbreakers’ Cliff Bleszinski Opens Up About His Failures In New Book

Cliff Bleszinski had a rough past 12 months when their ace in the hole Lawbreakers title failed to perform and then was immediately followed up with the bomb that was Boss Key’s shot at the battle royale genre with Radical Heights. After numerous setbacks it was with a heavy heart that Bleszinski shut the doors to Boss Key Productions for good.

Since then, the game dev has been uncharacteristically quiet with the media and now we know why. Instead of rehashing the same statement fifty different times to different publications, Bleszinski instead decided to take control of the narrative and tell the world what really happened in his own words.

“I haven’t done any interviews since Boss Key imploded because I needed to tell it in my own words, in my book,” he opened up a recent Twitter post with. “Did that today. Felt good, like that chapter in my life was finally closed.”

We don’t have a release date yet at this time. When one fan asked when we could expect to see the explanation hit shelves, he simply responded with “When. It’s. Done.” As far as the reactions – they were predictably mixed though Bleszinski did have a final potshot at trolls that are taking his post as an opportunity to do what they do best: troll. But there was some heartfelt support in there, while others simply enjoyed the small excerpt we were shown:

With what a tumultuous journey it has been for Boss Key, I know I’m not alone in being interested in seeing how the story played out in his own words through first-hand experience.

