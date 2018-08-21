Lawbreakers’ Cliff Bleszinski Opens Up About His Failures In New Book

Cliff Bleszinski had a rough past 12 months when their ace in the hole Lawbreakers title failed to perform and then was immediately followed up with the bomb that was Boss Key’s shot at the battle royale genre with Radical Heights. After numerous setbacks it was with a heavy heart that Bleszinski shut the doors to Boss Key Productions for good.

I haven’t done any interviews since Boss Key imploded because I needed to tell it in my own words, in my book. Did that today. Felt good, like that chapter in my life was finally closed. ❤️😉 pic.twitter.com/T9MYzra7Sy — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) August 17, 2018

Since then, the game dev has been uncharacteristically quiet with the media and now we know why. Instead of rehashing the same statement fifty different times to different publications, Bleszinski instead decided to take control of the narrative and tell the world what really happened in his own words.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I haven’t done any interviews since Boss Key imploded because I needed to tell it in my own words, in my book,” he opened up a recent Twitter post with. “Did that today. Felt good, like that chapter in my life was finally closed.”

We don’t have a release date yet at this time. When one fan asked when we could expect to see the explanation hit shelves, he simply responded with “When. It’s. Done.” As far as the reactions – they were predictably mixed though Bleszinski did have a final potshot at trolls that are taking his post as an opportunity to do what they do best: troll. But there was some heartfelt support in there, while others simply enjoyed the small excerpt we were shown:

‘… while pounding’ what?!? What a cliffhanger! Can’t wait to read more. pic.twitter.com/bSCS0L9TxO — The Alex (@Alex_Everatt) August 17, 2018

You created one of my all time favorite franchises and it’s going to be with me forever. Excited to see what the future holds for you man! pic.twitter.com/9BWRhMcaPL — Pedro Orduña (@CR1M5ON_OM3N) August 18, 2018

I know I have been saying it for a while. It’s a day one buy for sure from me. Been part of my gaming life like peanut butter and chocolate pic.twitter.com/h85C9Qvxr7 — ABeardedViking/DFost (@djfoster08) August 18, 2018

I have the utmost respect for you man. From a kid who got his high score published in Nintendo Power magazine to eventually developing/launching HUGE IP’s like @GearsofWar & @FortniteGame then opening your OWN studio! No one can question your passion for the business. 🎮🙂👍🏻 — RetroGaming86 (@RetroGaming86) August 18, 2018

I look forward to readding your book. I have followed your journey over the years because you stood out with encouraging words to a girl gamer back at a time it was not a very popular idea. I respected that tremendously. You kept it classy, and I thank you. Happy writting — V xElizabethx V (@MsLovie2u) August 17, 2018

With what a tumultuous journey it has been for Boss Key, I know I’m not alone in being interested in seeing how the story played out in his own words through first-hand experience.