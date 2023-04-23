LawBreakers Revival Pitched by Creator

LawBreakers creator Cliff Bleszinksi sparked some interest in his followers earlier in the month with the prospect of LawBreakers news on the horizon, and more recently, he's taken things a step further by talking about a potential return of some sort. There's (at least) one snag with that idea, however – Nexon, the company which published the game that was developed by Bleszinski's Boss Key Productions, still owns the rights to the game. Bleszinski publicly reached out to Nexon CEO to "talk about a resurrection" of the game, but there's no indication ow that that'll actually happen.

Bleszinski's latest on the topic of LawBreakers and any possible future it might have was tweeted out on April 19th not long after he first talked about getting some news on the IP. Owen Mahoney, the CEO of Nexon, was tagged in the tweet, though Mahoney has not responded publicly and hasn't really been tweeting at all since the start of the month.

Well, turns out Nexon does own the rights to LawBreakers. @owenmahoney how about sliding into my DMs so we can talk about a resurrection? — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 19, 2023

After making LawBreakers and then the battle royale game Radical Heights under Boss Key Productions with neither of those attracting enough players to stick around and be considered successful, Bleszinski stepped away from developing games. But Bleszinski worked on other games prior to those like the Gears of War and Unreal Tournament series as well as other titles like the Jazz Jackrabbit games.

Someone asked him about those specifically and said they'd love for him to make another Jazz Jackrabbit game, but based on his response saying he's "kinda over the whole making games thing for a while," it was evident Bleszinski wasn't interested in returning to game development as a creator. If you're wondering how that fits into any potential LawBreakers plans, he clarified in a follow-up tweet that he was over the idea of being a CEO or lead designer but that he'd serve as a consultant for any possible resurrection of LawBreakers that Nexon might be interested in.