College Football 25: What Are Red and Green Diamonds in Recruiting?

After more than 11 years, college football video games are finally back with EA Sports College Football 25. If you’re a longtime fan of what was formerly NCAA Football, there’s a good chance that Dynasty mode is where you’ll end up spending the majority of your play time in this latest iteration of the franchise. To that end, College Football 25 features a slew of new features and systems, one of which prominently centers around Green and Red Diamonds that you’re likely to notice.

Arguably the biggest component of Dynasty mode in College Football 25 is recruiting. Outside of playing (or simming) the games your team plays, recruiting will take up a majority of your time in Dynasty. It’s here that you’ll compete with other collegiate football programs to convince the best high school and transfer talent in the country to come to your own university. There are a lot of systems that determine whether or not you’ll be able to sign recruits, though, so it’s not a simple process by any means.

When you do find a player that you want to target, you’ll be able to navigate to their profile and scout them to learn more about their makeup. For the most part, scouting will just give you greater insight into the strengths and weaknesses that each player might have. Occasionally, though, upon fully scouting a player, you’ll be greeted by a large red or Green Diamond. These symbols will then remain next to the player’s profile (as seen in the image below) in perpetuity.

In short, a Green Diamond means that a certain player has greater potential than the star rating they’ve been designated. This means that they’re a diamond in the rough, so to speak, and should likely be recruited if they fit what your team needs. So if you’re scouting a three-star quarterback who happens to have a Green Diamond on their player profiler, there’s a good chance that they’ll end up panning out as more of a four or five-star talent.

For Red Diamonds, the inverse is true. Essentially, these players are ones that have a greater chance of busting and won’t reach the ceiling that they’re thought to have. Red Diamonds are specifically worth keeping an eye out for when it comes to the highest-rated recruits in College Football 25. Rather than pour your time and resources into a five-star, Red Diamond recruit who has numerous offers from programs, you might be better off trying to lure in the three-star player with a Green Diamond.

Again, it’s worth stressing that there’s no perfect science when it comes to recruiting in College Football 25. This is a layered, nuanced system that is meant to be greatly competitive. Still, recognizing what these Diamonds mean is important information and should help you ensure that your team on game day will be greater than the competition.