Warcraft 3’s New Campaigns Bring New Hope for the Potential of Warcraft 4

Warcraft fans are feeling pretty good after BlizzCon 2026. World of Warcraft is getting a lot of new content and a time-period-specific extension in the form of World of Warcraft Forever. Even beyond the MMORPG space, the franchise is getting some new strategy challenges for the last RTS game made for the series.

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Warcraft III: Reforged is getting some great modern updates that freshen up the graphics and tweak some quality-of-life elements. Beyond that, though, there’s also a new campaign for the strategy game that fleshes out a crucial but unseen piece of the lore of the world. It’s the first new strategy game content for the game in over twenty years and highlights why some fans are still holding out desperate hope for Warcraft IV.

Warcraft III’s New Campaigns Are Perfect For Older Fans

“Forsaken Kingdom” is the first new campaign content for Warcraft III in years. The last time the legendary RTS got a new campaign, it was 23 years ago. There are two sections of the campaign, with the first being “Last Days of Lordaeron.” The storyline expands on the events of Warcraft III‘s human campaign, which ended with Arthas Menethil becoming corrupted and sacking his kingdom with the forces of the dead as he transformed into the Lich King. The second half of the campaign, which runs for roughly 30 hours of gameplay, charts how Sylvanas Windrunner explored the ruins of the kingdom and established the Undercity beneath the ruined capital. While players have been aware of these events for a while, they happened off-screen in the original campaign.

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The campaign now showcases the battles that occurred as new characters like the Forsaken warrior Garrick and the dark ranger Anya played key roles in establishing the setting. Notably, this expansion across the four-year time skip from the fall of Loraeron to Sylvanas’ alliance with the Horde means the storyline will run directly into the era of Azeroth that World of Warcraft Forever is focused on. This focus on older characters and a mix of classic RTS gameplay and open-world exploration seems like a key showcase for Warcraft as a whole. It appeals to fans of both the franchise’s strategic origins and the more open-world approach that World of Warcraft represents, all while addressing an unanswered mystery in the history of the franchise.

Strategy fans have been waiting for additions to the franchise’s original line of games, so this update is an exciting announcement. It’s also a good reminder for fans and developers alike that Warcraft still has fans in the strategy genre, a style of gameplay the series has largely abandoned in lieu of maintaining World of Warcraft as the premier MMORPG in the world of gaming. Some fans might even see this development as a chance for Blizzard to test the waters for a formal RTS return for the series — although that still seems to be a bit of a long shot.

Is Blizzard Finally Going To Make WarCraft 4?

It’s been a long time since RTS fans got to sink their teeth into a new Warcraft experience. Despite being a crucial chapter in the growth of Blizzard and a massive influence on the RTS genre as a whole, Warcraft hasn’t been a strategy game series for a long time. World of Warcraft has become the de facto face of the franchise, with little new content outside of fan mods that led to the growth of entirely new genres like MOBAs. Still, fans have held out hope for years that Warcraft would get another addition that put emphasis on the strategy elements that defined the initial entries of the series.

While these new campaigns are promising, it doesn’t seem like Blizzard is all that focused on taking the franchise further with an entirely new strategy game. World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft Forever are both getting big pushes, suggesting the publisher sees the MMO space as the proper direction for the property at this time. It’s also notable that Blizzard’s other massive RTS property, StarCraft, is also getting a new game, but one that drops the strategy gameplay for an open-world third-person shooter approach. It seems that Blizzard, while not oblivious to the legacy of the RTS games, doesn’t seem all that focused on the genre going forward.

On one hand, that makes sense. A massive AAA RTS would be an expensive and time-consuming project that doesn’t have as many easy monetary sources as a subscription-model MMORPG does. However, it is still a bit sad. For plenty of gamers (this writer included), Warcraft will always be a strategy property first. Getting a new game that builds on all the RTS advancements Blizzard discovered with the StarCraft II trilogy would be fantastic, especially if it found ways to naturally connect to World of Warcraft while still working as a stand-alone story. We’ll just have to be happy with the new campaign and hold out hope for future expansions.