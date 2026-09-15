Fortnite Reveals New Kingdom Hearts Skins in Reference-Filled Trailer

Fortnite is known for being the most popular battle royale game, but perhaps more importantly is its reputation for crossovers and collaborations. Rumors have swirled about an upcoming collab, perhaps one of the most ambitious, and Epic Games has officially confirmed it. The latest trailer for Fortnite has given fans the first look at Kingdom Hearts in the shooter, including the skins they can expect. Not only that, but the trailer paid homage to the series with references that fans will be sure to spot.

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From the opening song to the recreate of the finale of Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days, Epic Games and Fortnite are doing everything to satisfy fans of Square Enix and Disney’s hit action-RPG series. This has been one of the most requested crossovers for the game, and it looks fantastic. A major highlight is actually being able to play as Kairi, which is probably the #1 skin I’ll be picking up.

Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts Is Almost Here

Fortnite and Kingdom Hearts are coming together to bring some of the series biggest characters to the battle royale. From the initial trailer, we saw Sora, Riku, Kairi, and Roxas appear to be joining the game, but there may be more that we have yet to see. Axel, Xion, and even Ansem are all potential skins that could come later depending on how in-depth the collaboration plans to be.

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We did see Heartless appear in the trailer, though it remains to be seen if these will be skins players can purchase and equip, or simply an addition to the game. A game mode inspired by Kingdom Hearts would be phenomenal, and Fortnite’s engine can bring the series to life in a completely different way.

Naturally, one of the big talking points besides skins will be the Keyblades, which will be available as pickaxes in Fortnite. The series has so many designs to choose from, but the classic is still my personal favorite. We also see Sora casting Thunder magic and using his iconic air dash, so we can assume that Fortnite will add weapons or power-ups that allow players to perform these actions. Another hope is that we will see some changes to the island to incorporate Kingdom Hearts. Destiny Island is the most likely candidate as it is the starting point of the series.

But one unasked question is: what does this mean for Fortnite and Disney? We’ve seen Disney skins available in the game already, but will we get variants from Kingdom Hearts? Donald, Goofy, and Mickey are perhaps the most wanted, but the series has had its own interpretation of the Disney for years, and many of these would be perfect. It remains to be seen, but now the possibilities are truly endless.