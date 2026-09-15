PlayStation Plus Adds New Day-One PS5 Game for Subscribers

PlayStation Plus has added a new day-one game to the subscription platform that users can begin downloading and playing on PS5. Generally speaking, September 2026’s lineup of new games on PS Plus has been a bit hit-and-miss. While all PS Plus subscribers have been able to acquire popular titles like MLB The Show 26 and Dying Light 2, some lesser-known games have also landed on the service, which has led to some disappointment from users. Luckily, there’s little disappointment to be had today as a rare day-one addition to PS Plus has now rolled out.

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As of today, PS Plus has added RuneScape: Dragonwilds to the Game Catalog. Developed by Jagex, Dragonwilds is a new open-world survival game based on the iconic online MMO RuneScape. Dragonwilds initially launched this past year in early access and has continued to receive new updates in the time since. Now, Jagex has finally reached the end of early access and has pushed out the 1.0 patch for RuneScape: Dragonwilds, which has also resulted in the game landing on PS Plus.

“On RuneScape’s forgotten continent of Ashenfall, dragons have awoken,” says the synopsis of Dragonwilds. “Gather, build, skill, and craft in this co-operative survival adventure. Only by mastering survival and uncovering ancient secrets can you hope to face the ferocious Dragon Queen.”

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While RuneScape: Dragonwilds is likely the most notable addition to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in September, it’s not the only one. Alongside Dragonwilds, games that include WWE 2K26, Mega Man X Command Mission, and Metro Redux have also hit the platform today. In the weeks ahead, this lineup will be bolstered further thanks to releases such as Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound and Ball X Pit. All in all, this is a pretty good slate for the Game Catalog that Extra and Premium members should be happy with.

For the PS Plus Classics lineup, PlayStation also recently confirmed that it would be bringing Dino Crisis 2 and the original Ratchet & Clank to the service before the end of 2026. Although we still don’t have exact release dates for either title, it’s expected that Dino Crisis 2 will drop in October, with Ratchet & Clank to follow in November. These represent some of the most prominent additions to the Classics library yet in 2026 and help close out the year on a high note.

As for next month, PlayStation has yet to reveal what October’s new wave of games on PS Plus will look like. Per usual, we won’t learn more about these upcoming additions until closer to the end of September, as the next round of free PS Plus games will drop on October 6th. The week prior, likely on September 30th, we should learn what these games will be, at which point we’ll bring that news to you here on ComicBook.