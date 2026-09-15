Jujutsu Kaisen Just Delayed a Major Release to 2027 – Watch New Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen has taken a major blow this year as it has just delayed a major new release until next year, but has released a new trailer to help show off more of it in the works. Jujutsu Kaisen has quite a lot to celebrate for the year thus far as the TV anime returned for its third season earlier this year to kick off the intense Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga. Then it was quickly confirmed that a fourth season was now in the works for the next half of the arc.

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But that wasn’t all that was revealed to be coming for the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise as it was also announced that Shueisha Games and studio poncle (the developers behind the massively popular Vampire Survivors games) were working on JUJUTSU KAISEN RUMBLE: SURVIVATION for an intended release in 2026. But now the game has unfortunately revealed it’s now going to be releasing sometime next year following a major delay. You can check out the trailer for it below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivation Release Delayed to 2027

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JUJUTSU KAISEN RUMBLE: SURVIVATION was originally scheduled for a release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam later this year, but a new delay has bumped to a new release sometime next year. No concrete release date has been revealed following this delay, but the new trailer for the title teases more of the characters that fans will be able to use. It also reveals the first look at many of the notable boss villains that players will be facing off against during their time with the game.

As for why JUJUTSU KAISEN RUMBLE: SURVIVATION has been delayed to next year, Shueisha Games shared an official statement on the matter on the title’s Steam page. Explaining that it was so the team has more time to develop the project and deliver as best of a final release as possible, the statement begins with, “We had been working toward a 2026 release, but in order to deliver the best possible experience to players, we have decided to move the release to 2027.”

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

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“The entire team is working hard to deliver the best survivors royale experience possible and live up to your expectations, so we hope you’ll bear with us a little longer!,” Shueisha Games statement ends. This delay might seem like a bummer for fans, but it’s not too bad of a delay considering it’s likely going to result in a much better project when it finally gets in the hands of players. There’s also plenty more to be excited about for the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise as Season 4 of the anime is also in the works for a release in the near future too.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game has unfortunately yet to reveal a release window or date for its own return as of the time of this writing, but Takeru Sato will be directing the new episodes for studio MAPPA following his time with the third season. It’s going to be picking right back up with that cliffhanger seen in the third season when it hits, so make sure you’re all caught up with streaming services like Crunchyroll, Netflix and more.