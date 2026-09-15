Classic GameCube Horror Game Teased to Return With New Remaster

An iconic horror game that appeared on the Nintendo GameCube has been teased to return in the future with a new remaster. While the GameCube didn’t have a vast library of horror games throughout its run, those that did come to the hardware ended up being quite popular. Titles like Resident Evil 4, Second Sight, and even Luigi’s Mansion continue to have dedicated fanbases decades later, with plenty of others also being synonymous with the console. Now, it seems like arguably the most beloved horror title of all that released exclusively on GameCube could finally be making a comeback after years of being stranded on the platform.

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In a new interaction on social media, Nightdive Studios head Stephen Kick indicated that Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem may finally be getting a remaster. Released on GameCube in 2002, Eternal Darkness is a psychological horror game developed by Silicon Knights. Although Eternal Darkness didn’t go on to spawn its own major franchise, the game was lauded for its groundbreaking and unique “Sanity” gameplay system. This feature, along with the game’s grim story, have stuck with players for over two decades, making it a cult-classic from the GameCube catalog.

Now, after years of requests, Kick has potentially teased that Nightdive is working on a remaster of Eternal Darkness. While not outright confirming as much, Kick told one user that Eternal Darkness is one of his own favorite games ever and it deserves a remaster. To that end, he went on to encourage the user to keep an eye on Nightdive’s “Deep Dive” video series, suggesting that such an announcement could be made in the future.

“Eternal Darkness is one of my all-time favorites and it deserves the treatment I know Nightdive Studios is capable of,” Kick said. “Keep your eye on our Deep Dives.”

Likely the largest difficulty with getting Eternal Darkness remastered is that Nintendo is the owner of the IP. As such, for Nightdive to create a new version of the horror classic, it seemingly would have to partner with Nintendo on the project. While such a move is possible, Nintendo also has a tendency to be a bit stingy with its dormant properties for one reason or another. As such, there’s no guarantee that Nintendo will ever look to do anything new with Eternal Darkness moving forward.

Still, Kick’s comments provide newfound hope that something is going on with Eternal Darkness behind the scenes that could result in the game finally getting the modernization that it deserves. If and when a new remaster of Eternal Darkness is announced, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the details on this long-awaited project here on ComicBook.