Nintendo Switch 2 Owners Are Going to Have to Wait Even Longer to Play One of 2026’s Best Games

The Nintendo Switch 2 is increasingly becoming more successful in an area where the original Nintendo Switch suffered, which is third-party support. While the hybrid console saw many great games come to it, the increased power of the Switch 2 is seeing even more AAA and new releases. That said, not everything is immediately better, as evidenced by the recent delay of one of 2026’s best games, one that already had its release date pushed back. Now, instead of Summer 2026, Nintendo Switch 2 players will have to wait until next year to play 007 First Light.

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IO Interactive has pushed back the launch of James Bond’s latest adventure, 007 First Light, until March of 2027. The game was originally planned to launch in May of 2026 but was pushed back until Summer of 2026. This new delay means players will have to wait to play the game even longer, which is a shame, because 007 First Light has proven to be a frontrunner for the best game of 2026. It also leaves players wondering what is happening with the port and if there will be further delay.

IO Interactive announced the latest delay on September 15, explaining that the team wants to deliver the quality of experience players expect. The studio specifically cited additional polishing for the Nintendo Switch 2 version, saying;

“We know many of you have been looking forward to experiencing Bond’s reimagined origin story on Nintendo Switch 2,” IO wrote in its statement. “This additional time will go toward polishing the Nintendo Switch 2 performance of the game.”

Today we would like to provide an update on the Nintendo Switch 2 release of 007 First Light.



We know many of you have been looking forward to experiencing Bond's reimagined origin story on Nintendo Switch 2, and we greatly appreciate your enthusiasm. To ensure we deliver the… — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) September 15, 2026

The news is particularly disappointing because 007 First Light has already been playable on other platforms since May 27. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, meaning Switch 2 owners have been waiting for a version that was originally intended to launch alongside the others. The first delay pushed the Nintendo release to later in the summer, but that window has now passed.

The delay also raises questions about the Switch 2 version’s technical performance. IO has not said that the port is in serious trouble, but its statement makes clear that performance polishing is a priority. That is a sensible reason to delay a game, especially one built around action, driving, and cinematic set pieces. Still, the timing is surprising. A game that was once expected to launch in May is now arriving nearly a year later on Nintendo’s hardware.