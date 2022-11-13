Conan O'Brien Revives Clueless Gamer Series

Conan O'Brien is bringing back his beloved series, Clueless Gamer, back via his YouTube channel. Conan O'Brien is one of the most legendary late-night hosts to ever grace our televisions and part of that is due to his incredible breakout segments, part of which found success thanks to the rise of YouTube. One of his most beloved segments was called Clueless Gamer and it started in the early 2010s as lets plays became a more prominent thing online. Conan O'Brien, someone who isn't very adept at games, would review new releases and usually do it incredibly poorly. Some episodes would eve have special celebrity guests, often resulting in great commentary from people like Bill Hader on games like God of War. It was hilarious and also shined a bright light on some of the best games as they were released.

Since Conan O'Brien ended his late night show on TBS, it seemed like this segment would likely come to an end, but that's not the case. Conan O'Brien is reviving Clueless Gamer for his YouTube channel and the next episode will seemingly focus on the ability to stream Xbox games via the cloud to Samsung televisions. A small teaser shows him playing PowerWash Simulator and A Plague Tale: Requiem. It's unclear when the full new episode will release and how many more episodes there will be/how regularly they will happen. Of course, 2022 had a number of great games like God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring which would no doubt make for great episodes.

Either way, it's great to see Conan O'Brien diving back into the world of gaming. Even if it's just one episode, Clueless Gamer is an incredibly fun series and one that almost everyone seems to appreciate. No one takes it seriously, it's an outsider's perspective on some of the completely illogical things that happen in video games, and it's incredibly funny.

