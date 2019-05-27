New Contra Game For PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One Leaks

It looks like Konami is getting ready to either release a brand-new Contra for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, or at the very least, is getting ready to release a remake, remaster, or the previously announced Contra Anniversary Collection, which is poised to arrive sometime this summer. Put more simply, Konami is doing something with Contra, which naturally has retro gaming fans quite excited. The news comes way of a retail listing out of Germany. More specifically, big German retailer NetGames has gone up with multiple listings for “Contra” across the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, no further details are disclosed.

As you may know, retail listings — unless you’re dealing with Amazon, Best Buy, or one of the huge retailers — aren’t always reliable. However, NetGames is a pretty big retailer in Germany, so it probably would be in the know if Konami was cooking up a Contra announcement. Further, there’s no red flags. The release date that accompanies the listing is August 29, 2019, which is a Thursday. While Tuesday and Friday are the most common release dates for games, plenty release on Thursday. At the very least, it’s not a Saturday or Sunday, which would be a major red flag.

That said, still proceed with caution. In other words, don’t take this to the bookies. There seems to be something to this leak, but even if there is, who knows what it could be.

For those that don’t know: Contra debuted all the way back in 1987 as a coin-operated arcade game. A run n’ gun shoot-em’ up from Konami, the series has produced 13 releases. However, the most recent release came all the way back in 2011, meaning we haven’t seen the series in quite some time. But it looks like that could be changing soon.

