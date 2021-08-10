Cookie Clicker Is Coming to Steam

Cookie Clicker, the infamous idle browser game, is officially coming to PC via Steam on September 1st. Originally released in 2013 by developer Julien "Orteil" Thiennot, the game has continued to receive updates, and publisher Playsaurus goes so far as to describe the Steam version -- which will go for $4.99 -- as a remaster. As the name implies, the whole thing is about making more and more cookies until you reach an increasingly absurd amount with help from automatic cookie makers.

Cookie Clicker is arguably one of the best-known idle games in the world. If you are not familiar, it essentially runs itself at some point and gets increasingly more complex in its processes as time goes on, but it starts off by simply clicking a cookie until you unlock various upgrades that speed up the process. A lot of what Cookie Clicker has added over the years has become extremely common across idle games, so it is interesting to see it finally release on Steam as a paid product.

The version of Cookie Clicker coming to Steam sounds like it includes a number of upgrades from the base version of the title, but nothing too significant in terms of content changes. It will specifically include an entirely new soundtrack by Minecraft composer C418, support for cloud saves, and support for achievements. In total, the Cookie Clicker remaster on Steam will have over 600 available upgrades, over 500 achievements, and everything folks have come to know and love about the original.

"Cookie Clicker is the best accident that's ever happened to me, and I'm so glad I still get to add to it 8 years later," Thiennot said as part of the announcement. "Incrementally."

As noted above, Cookie Clicker is set to release for PC via Steam on September 1st with a price tag of $4.99. "Cookie Clicker is a game about making an absurd amount of cookies," the official description from the game's Steam page reads. "To help you in this endeavor, you will recruit a wide variety of helpful cookie makers, like friendly Grandmas, Farms, Factories, and otherworldly Portals." You can check out all of our previous coverage of PC gaming right here.

What do you think about Cookie Clicker getting the "remaster" treatment? Are you excited to, well, click cookies in September? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!